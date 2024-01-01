Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - Beliebteste Apps
Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer ist ein in San Francisco ansässiges Unternehmen für die Entwicklung mobiler Apps, das vor allem für seine kostenlose Voxer Walkie Talkie-App für Smartphones bekannt ist. Voxer Walkie Talkie wurde von Tom Katis und Matt Ranney gegründet und ist sowohl ein Live-„Push-to-Talk“-System als auch ei...
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon ist ein amerikanischer Mobilfunknetzbetreiber, der zuvor als separate Abteilung von Verizon Communications unter dem Namen Verizon Wireless firmierte.
Zello
zello.com
Die All-in-One-Lösung für die Geschäftskommunikation, die 150 Millionen Benutzer weltweit verbindet. Stärken Sie Ihre Mitarbeiter mit sofortiger, wiederholbarer Stimme.
Yac
yac.com
Asynchrone Besprechungen, Sprachnachrichten und Bildschirmfreigabe für Teams.
Orion
orionlabs.io
Stimme ist die Zukunft der Arbeit an vorderster Front. Die Orion PTT 2.0-Sprachplattform steigert die Produktivität, die Sicherheit der Mitarbeiter und die Kundenbindung für die Mitarbeiter an vorderster Front des Unternehmens. Unsere globalen Kunden transformieren ihre Belegschaft durch die sichere...