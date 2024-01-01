Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - Beliebteste Apps
Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
Die CommerceXM-Plattform von Salsify ermöglicht die Erlebnisse, die Käufer in jeder Phase der Kaufreise verlangen, überall im digitalen Regal.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Superschneller Headless-Commerce für produktbesessene Marken und Agenturen. Schaffen Sie einzigartige und unvergessliche Produkterlebnisse und verkaufen Sie Ihre Produkte auf jedem Kanal, in jedem Umfang und auf jede Art und Weise, die Sie sich wünschen.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks ist eine umfassende Produktinformationsmanagement-Lösung (PIM), mit der Sie alle Ihre Produktinformationen und -daten zentral verwalten können. Zusammen mit der Produktdatenverwaltung können Online-Händler und Marken digitale Assets einfach verwalten, genaue Produktdaten nahtlos an mehrere ...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps ist eine Lösung für das Betriebsmanagement im Einzelhandel. Unsere Kunden benötigen eine echte SaaS-Lösung, die mehrere Vertriebskanäle und Produkte in einer benutzerfreundlichen Anwendung verwalten kann. Unsere Lösungen decken alles vom Einkauf bis zum Reporting ab und sind dank der mobil...
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Beschleunigen Sie das Online-Umsatzwachstum, skalieren Sie nahtlos und optimieren Sie Ihr Kundenerlebnis mit einer intelligenten B2B/B2C-Webshop-Plattform und einer mobilen App. Billtrust eCommerce wurde speziell für Großhändler und Fertigungsunternehmen entwickelt, um mit einer integrierten, ganzhe...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce ist eine All-in-one-KI-gestützte Plattform, die B2B-Großhändlern, -Händlern und -Herstellern dabei hilft, ihre End-to-End-Verkäufe zu digitalisieren. Von der Erfassung neuer Leads bis zur Annahme von Bestellungen, Zahlungen und mehr! Benutzer können Bestellungen auf Messen, online oder v...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio ermöglicht digitales Umsatzwachstum für Marken mit der weltweit ersten End-to-End-Dropshipping- und Marktplatzplattform. Unser allumfassender B2B-Automatisierungs-Hub unterstützt alle Systeme, Protokolle und Anbieter und stellt Marken nahtlos einem globalen Einzelhandels-Ökosystem zur Verfügu...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® ist führend im Bereich Product Content Orchestration und ermöglicht mehr als 14.000 Unternehmen in über 60 Ländern, die Erstellung und Verbreitung wirkungsvoller Inhalte zu vereinfachen, die überall dort korrekt, konsistent und relevant sind, wo Handel stattfindet. Durch seine Technologi...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer ist eine weltweit führende PIM-Plattform (Product Information Management), die Unternehmen dabei unterstützt, komplexe B2B-Prozesse zu automatisieren und ihre Produkte über die gesamte Lieferkette hinweg mit jeder Vertriebsplattform oder jedem Tool des Unternehmens innerhalb oder außerha...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo ist das Produkterlebnis-Unternehmen (PX) und weltweit führend im Produktinformationsmanagement (PIM). Wir schaffen eine Welt, in der jede Produktinteraktion ein Erlebnis ist, das Verbraucher und Fachleute jederzeit und überall zum besten Kauf führt. Akeneo unterstützt Unternehmensleiter mit S...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM ist aufgrund seiner benutzerfreundlichen Oberfläche, seines niedrigen Preises und seines Whiteglove-Ansatzes für Onboarding und Kundensupport eine führende Produktinformationsmanagementsoftware für kleine und mittlere Unternehmen weltweit. Plytix PIM unterstützt Unternehmen dabei, ihre Pr...
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), ein führender Anbieter von Cloud-Datenmanagement für Unternehmen, erweckt Daten und KI zum Leben, indem es Unternehmen in die Lage versetzt, die transformative Kraft ihrer wichtigsten Vermögenswerte zu nutzen. Wir haben eine neue Kategorie von Software geschaffen, die Infor...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Von Entwicklern, Agenturen und Unternehmen geliebt: Die Pimcore Platform™ ist eine fortschrittliche Open-Source-Plattform, der über 110.000 Unternehmen weltweit vertrauen. Es bietet hochmoderne Lösungen für Digital Asset Management (DAM), Produktinformationsmanagement (PIM), Stammdatenmanagement (MD...