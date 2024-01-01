Payment Analytics Software - Beliebteste Apps
Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
Die Business Analytics-Plattform soll Ihnen helfen, zu verstehen, was in Ihrem Unternehmen vor sich geht. KPIs aus Cloud-Diensten, Tabellenkalkulationen und Datenbanken an einem Ort.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap ist eine Online-Zahlungslösung für E-Commerce-, B2B- und SaaS-Unternehmen, die auf globale Zahlungsabwicklung und Zahlungs-Gateway-Lösungen für Online-Unternehmen spezialisiert ist.
MRR.io
mrr.io
Behalten Sie den Überblick über Ihre monatlich wiederkehrenden Einnahmen, unabhängig davon, welchen Zahlungsabwickler Sie verwenden.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma ist ein preisgekröntes Zahlungsunternehmen, das Unternehmen dabei unterstützt, Kredit- und Debitkarten online, in Geschäften und auf Mobilgeräten zu akzeptieren. Über 8.000 Unternehmen in ganz Nordamerika nutzen die Zahlungstools von Payfirma, um problemlos Zahlungen zu erhalten und alle Tr...