Payment Analytics Software - Beliebteste Apps

Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.

Databox

Databox

databox.com

Die Business Analytics-Plattform soll Ihnen helfen, zu verstehen, was in Ihrem Unternehmen vor sich geht. KPIs aus Cloud-Diensten, Tabellenkalkulationen und Datenbanken an einem Ort.

BlueSnap

BlueSnap

bluesnap.com

BlueSnap ist eine Online-Zahlungslösung für E-Commerce-, B2B- und SaaS-Unternehmen, die auf globale Zahlungsabwicklung und Zahlungs-Gateway-Lösungen für Online-Unternehmen spezialisiert ist.

MRR.io

MRR.io

mrr.io

Behalten Sie den Überblick über Ihre monatlich wiederkehrenden Einnahmen, unabhängig davon, welchen Zahlungsabwickler Sie verwenden.

IXOPAY

IXOPAY

ixopay.com

IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...

HiPay

HiPay

hipay.com

HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.

Payfirma

Payfirma

payfirma.com

Payfirma ist ein preisgekröntes Zahlungsunternehmen, das Unternehmen dabei unterstützt, Kredit- und Debitkarten online, in Geschäften und auf Mobilgeräten zu akzeptieren. Über 8.000 Unternehmen in ganz Nordamerika nutzen die Zahlungstools von Payfirma, um problemlos Zahlungen zu erhalten und alle Tr...

