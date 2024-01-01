Other Retail Software - Beliebteste Apps

Kategorien

"Other Retail Software" typically refers to a range of software solutions that support various aspects of retail operations but do not fall into more commonly recognized or specialized categories like Point of Sale (POS) systems, inventory management, or e-commerce platforms.

Square

squareup.com

Square, Inc. ist ein amerikanisches Finanzdienstleistungs-, Handelsdienstleistungs-Aggregator- und mobiles Zahlungsunternehmen mit Sitz in San Francisco, Kalifornien. Das Unternehmen vermarktet Software- und Hardware-Zahlungsprodukte und hat sich auf Dienstleistungen für kleine Unternehmen ausgeweit...

Salsify

salsify.com

Die CommerceXM-Plattform von Salsify ermöglicht die Erlebnisse, die Käufer in jeder Phase der Kaufreise verlangen, überall im digitalen Regal.

Narvar

corp.narvar.com

Gehen Sie über die Schaltfläche „Kaufen“ hinaus. Schaffen Sie treue Kunden mit ansprechender Auftragsverfolgung, Nachrichtenübermittlung und Retourenerlebnissen nach dem Kauf.

QuoteMachine

quotemachine.com

QuoteMachine is a cloud-based software solution that takes sales to the next level, with personalization and online payment options designed to make closing the sale a breeze. Take advantage of our easily shareable, customizable quotes, orders, invoices, and more! Merchants can also leverage built-i...

ProjectsForce

projectsforce.com

Whether you work with Lowe's, Home Depot, LL Flooring, or run an independent installation business, ProjectsForce helps you automate all your service operations. It's uniquely designed to integrate with big box retailers and is easily customizable to match your daily work process, making it effortle...

Petro Outlet

petrooutlet.com

Petro Outlet is a modern comprehensive back office application for C-Store/Gas Retailers, brand names and distributors.

Finturf

finturf.com

Finturf works with businesses that need a POS financing solution. The company provides an easy-to-use web-based platform that connects in-store customers to a wide lending network. Companies without a financing solution know that they are missing out on sales, as many customers would make a purchase...

Delightree

delightree.com

Delightree is an all-in-one franchising tech platform designed exclusively for emerging franchise businesses looking to scale without compromising their brand promise, making their journey of opening and managing locations effortless. Delightree's easy-to-use tech enables franchises to launch new lo...

Candid Wholesale

candidwholesale.com

Candid Wholesale is an integrated set of tools for wholesale buyers and sellers, designed to make B2B selling as user-friendly as possible without sacrificing power and flexibility

Auror

auror.co

The platform for retailers focused on improving safety, productivity, and profitability. Auror is used by leading Loss Prevention teams in thousands of stores.

Fixably

fixably.com

Fixably is a cloud-based service management software that helps you automate repair processes. We automate 80% of the repair workflow so that you can reduce your turnaround times, improve service experience, and increase customer satisfaction levels. Our smart workflows, based on millions of repairs...

PayRange

payrange.com

With PayRange, you can make each consumer touchpoint the ultimate experience. Accepting mobile payment is just the beginning. An app-based service opens up new doors to streamline operations, increase sales, and drive consumer loyalty.

EQL

eql.com

EQL is an end-to-end commerce solution to help brands create unforgettable launch experiences for their in-demand products, while giving fans easier access to the products they're passionate about. For too long e-commerce technology hasn’t held up to the demand of the hottest products and experience...

Zippin

getzippin.com

Zippin hat die nächste Generation kassenfreier Technologie entwickelt, die es Einzelhändlern ermöglicht, in ihren Geschäften schnell reibungslos einzukaufen. Der zum Patent angemeldete Ansatz von Zippin nutzt KI, maschinelles Lernen und Sensorfusionstechnologie, um das beste Verbrauchererlebnis zu ...

Promoboxx

promoboxx.com

Promoboxx ist eine Softwareplattform mit unterstützenden Diensten für Marken, um ihre unabhängigen Einzelhändler mit markenkonformem digitalem Marketing einzubinden und bessere Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen, indem sie die richtigen Verbraucher über den vertrauenswürdigen Kanal der lokalen Einzelhä...

SparkPlug

sparkplug.app

SparkPlug ist eine Plattform zur Verwaltung von Verkaufsanreizen für Mitarbeiter für Fachhändler, Restaurants und CPG-Marken. SparkPlug lässt sich direkt in die POS-Systeme stationärer Unternehmen integrieren, um praktisch jeden Aspekt der Implementierung und Skalierung eines Anreizprogramms zu auto...

