HR Consulting Providers - Beliebteste Apps

HR consulting firms offer businesses specialized expertise and guidance aimed at enhancing their HR services and departments. While some firms provide comprehensive consultations covering all aspects of HR, others focus on particular areas like talent management. Leveraging their profound knowledge of the HR domain, consultants offer valuable insights and solutions that might elude internal personnel. Typically, businesses engage HR consultants to enhance HR efficiency or trim costs. These consultants often collaborate directly with the chief human resources officer or a related authority. They assist businesses in honing skills and devising strategies for tasks such as benefit administration and ensuring workplace safety.
ADP
adp.com
ADP bietet branchenführende Online-Lohn- und Personalabrechnungslösungen sowie Steuern, Compliance, Sozialleistungsverwaltung und mehr. Holen Sie sich das Beste mit ADP.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits ist ein in den USA ansässiges Unternehmen, das cloudbasierte Software als Service für Unternehmen zur Verwaltung ihrer Personalressourcen anbietet, mit besonderem Schwerpunkt auf der Unterstützung beim Krankenversicherungsschutz. Zenefits wurde 2013 gegründet. Der Hauptsitz befindet sich in...
Central Test
centraltest.com
Predictive Talent Assessment Solutions: Psychometrischer Test, um die besten Entscheidungen bei der Personalbeschaffung und Talententwicklung zu treffen, Videointerview, 360-Grad-Feedback.
Alight
alight.com
Von der Einstellung bis zur Pensionierung und darüber hinaus sind Ihre Mitarbeiter darauf angewiesen, dass Sie Ressourcen erhalten, die ihre Gesundheit, ihren Wohlstand und ihr Wohlbefinden verbessern. Legen Sie die Macht in ihre Hände – mit Daten und Technologie, die durch zeitnahe, umfassendere ve...
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.