Generative AI Software - Beliebteste Apps

Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Optimierung von Sprachmodellen für den Dialog. Wir haben ein Modell namens ChatGPT trainiert, das auf konversationelle Weise interagiert. Das Dialogformat ermöglicht es ChatGPT, Folgefragen zu beantworten, Fehler zuzugeben, falsche Prämissen in Frage zu stellen und unangemessene Anfragen ab...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Sie können Bard nutzen, um Ihre Ideen voranzutreiben. Mit ein wenig Hilfe von Bard können Sie Dinge tun wie: - Brainstormen Sie Ideen, entwickeln Sie einen Plan oder finden Sie verschiedene Möglichkeiten, Dinge zu erledigen - Erhalten Sie eine schnelle, leicht verständliche Zusammenfassung komplexe...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it ist ein in San Francisco ansässiges Start-up und eine Online-IDE (integrierte Entwicklungsumgebung). Der Name leitet sich vom Akronym REPL ab, das für „Read–Evaluate–Print Loop“ steht. Der Dienst wurde 2016 vom jordanischen Programmierer Amjad Masad und der jordanischen Designerin Haya Odeh ...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude ist ein KI-Assistent der nächsten Generation für Ihre Aufgaben, unabhängig von der Größenordnung.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI ist ein Coding-LLM, das die Art und Weise, wie wir Software erstellen, verändern soll. Durch den Aufbau von BLACKBOX.AI ist es unser Ziel: Beschleunigen Sie das Innovationstempo in Unternehmen, indem Sie Ingenieure bei der Entwicklung und Veröffentlichung von Produkten um das Zehnfache...
Build AI
buildai.space
Integrieren Sie KI in Ihr Unternehmen. In Minuten. Erstellen Sie Ihre eigenen KI-gestützten Web-Apps, die auf Ihr Unternehmen zugeschnitten sind. Keine technischen Kenntnisse erforderlich.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Bringen Sie Ihre Unternehmungen mit Krater AI auf die nächste Stufe. Unsere All-in-One-SuperApp erschließt die Leistungsfähigkeit der Technologie der künstlichen Intelligenz und ermöglicht alles von der Inhaltserstellung bis hin zu Text-to-Speech-Funktionen. Mit Krater erhalten Sie Zugang zu grenzen...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI-Code-Mentor. Beginnen Sie noch heute mit dem ultimativen Erklärtool, intelligenter zu programmieren. basierend auf künstlicher Intelligenz zur Optimierung, Umgestaltung und Überprüfung von Code!
Autocode
autocode.com
Benachrichtigungen für neue Benutzer. Kaufwarnungen. Geplante Jobs. Community-Bots. SQL-Abfragen. Interne Werkzeuge. Erstellen Sie mit JavaScript und APIs, was Sie wollen.
Botpress
botpress.com
Erstellen Sie überraschend schnell ChatGPT-Chatbots 🚀. Der erste Chatbot-Builder der nächsten Generation auf Basis von OpenAI. Erstellen Sie ChatGPT-ähnliche Bots für Ihr Projekt oder Unternehmen, um Dinge zu erledigen. 🎯
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Möchten Sie mit Chat GPT Geld verdienen? Dann ist AI Writer genau das Richtige für Sie – das ultimative Tool zum Generieren hochwertiger, ansprechender Inhalte in Sekundenschnelle. Mit unseren fortschrittlichen KI-Algorithmen und der intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche können Sie ganz einfach Blogbeiträg...
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Die kollaborative Plattform zum Aufbau von KI-Agenten. Teams nutzen Voiceflow, um Chat- oder Sprach-KI-Agenten zu entwerfen, zu testen und zu starten – gemeinsam, schneller und im großen Maßstab.
Refraction
refraction.dev
Refaktorieren Sie Code, generieren Sie Dokumentation, erstellen Sie Unit-Tests und mehr. Fügen Sie einfach einen Codeblock ein, wählen Sie Ihre Sprache oder Ihr Framework aus und klicken Sie dann auf „Generieren“, um Zeuge der Magie zu werden.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Mit der Code-Intelligence-Plattform von Sourcegraph können Sie Ihre gesamte Codebasis verstehen, korrigieren und automatisieren.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai ist die führende Full-Stack-KI-, LLM- und Computer-Vision-Produktionsplattform zur Modellierung unstrukturierter Bild-, Video-, Text- und Audiodaten.
AI2sql
ai2sql.io
Mit AI2sql können Ingenieure und Nicht-Ingenieure problemlos effiziente, fehlerfreie SQL-Abfragen schreiben, ohne SQL-Kenntnisse zu benötigen.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
Ein KI-Codierungsassistent. Paarprogrammierer für Entwickleranforderungen.
Together AI
together.ai
Die schnellste Cloud-Plattform zum Erstellen und Ausführen generativer KI.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Von Datenwissenschaftlern geliebt, von der IT gesteuert. Ihre Komplettlösung für Data Science und ML-Entwicklung, Bereitstellung und Datenpipelines in der Cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Die Computer-Vision-Lösungen von Chooch helfen Unternehmen dabei, die visuelle Überprüfung ihrer Video- und Bilddaten zu automatisieren, um die Bedeutung der nuanciertesten visuellen Elemente zu erkennen und zu verstehen – und das alles in Echtzeit, um umsetzbare Erkenntnisse zu liefern, die Geschäf...
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
Mit DeftGPT können Sie: * Vereinfachen Sie das Schreiben von Inhalten: Mit DeftGPT können Sie Fragen stellen, sofortige Antworten erhalten und interaktive Gespräche mit KI führen. Sie haben sofortigen Zugriff auf GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude von Anthropic und eine Vielzahl anderer Bots. * Teamverw...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Erstellen Sie in wenigen Minuten leistungsstarke KI-Anwendungen auf der Katonic Generative AI Platform ohne Code. Steigern Sie Ihre Produktivität und die Ihrer Mitarbeiter, verbessern Sie das Kundenerlebnis und tun Sie Dinge, die nur große Unternehmen tun könnten – alles mit der Leistungsfähigkeit d...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverlose Cloud für KI – BentoCloud ist eine vollständig verwaltete Plattform zum Erstellen und Betreiben von KI-Anwendungen und ermöglicht KI-Teams eine agile Produktbereitstellung. BentoML ist die Plattform für Softwareentwickler zum Erstellen von KI-Produkten.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Mit Robust Intelligence können Unternehmen ihre KI-Transformation mit einer automatisierten Lösung zum Schutz vor Sicherheitsbedrohungen absichern. Die Plattform von Robust Intelligence umfasst eine Engine zur Erkennung und Bewertung von Modellschwachstellen sowie zur Empfehlung und Durchsetzung der...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI stellt eine Infrastruktur zum Ausführen, Optimieren und Skalieren generativer KI-Anwendungen bereit. OctoAI sorgt dafür, dass Modelle für Sie arbeiten und nicht umgekehrt. Entwickler erhalten einfachen Zugriff auf eine effiziente KI-Infrastruktur, sodass sie die von ihnen ausgewählten Modelle...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics bietet eine revolutionäre KI-Plattform, die es Ihnen leicht macht, Data Science für Ihr Unternehmen zu nutzen, ohne die Barrieren von Ressourcen und Infrastruktur. Unternehmen jeder Größe, vom Start-up bis zum Konzern, können die Qualetics-Plattform nutzen, um komplexe Geschäftsprobleme zu...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry ist ein Cloud-natives PaaS für Teams für maschinelles Lernen, mit dem sie ML/LLM-Anwendungen schneller, skalierbarer und kosteneffizienter auf ihrer eigenen Cloud-/On-Prem-Infrastruktur mit den richtigen Governance-Kontrollen erstellen, bereitstellen und versenden können, sodass sie 90 e...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI treibt die GenAI-Einführung in Unternehmen voran. Wir werden von Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars und anderen namhaften Investoren unterstützt TuneChat: Unsere Chat-App basiert auf Open-Source-Modellen TuneStudio: Unser Spielplatz für Entwickler zur Feina...
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
Lernen Sie iSenseHUB kennen: die ultimative KI-gestützte Plattform, die die Art und Weise, wie Sie erstellen, entwerfen und optimieren, revolutionieren soll. Ausgestattet mit über 65 hochmodernen KI-Tools ist es unsere Mission, Einzelpersonen und Unternehmen dabei zu unterstützen, ihre Prozesse zu r...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Erstellen Sie bessere, differenziertere KI-Produkte. Ein kollaborativer cloudbasierter Arbeitsbereich für die schnelle Iteration von GenAI-Produkten.
Aporia
aporia.com
Nutzen Sie die ML Observability von Aporia, um Abweichungen und Modellverschlechterungen zu erkennen, die Modellverwaltung zu zentralisieren, Vorhersagen zu erläutern und Ihre ML-Modelle in der Produktion zu verbessern.