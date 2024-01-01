Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Beliebteste Apps
Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Neue App übermitteln
Botpress
botpress.com
Erstellen Sie überraschend schnell ChatGPT-Chatbots 🚀. Der erste Chatbot-Builder der nächsten Generation auf Basis von OpenAI. Erstellen Sie ChatGPT-ähnliche Bots für Ihr Projekt oder Unternehmen, um Dinge zu erledigen. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Die kollaborative Plattform zum Aufbau von KI-Agenten. Teams nutzen Voiceflow, um Chat- oder Sprach-KI-Agenten zu entwerfen, zu testen und zu starten – gemeinsam, schneller und im großen Maßstab.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai ist die führende Full-Stack-KI-, LLM- und Computer-Vision-Produktionsplattform zur Modellierung unstrukturierter Bild-, Video-, Text- und Audiodaten.
Together AI
together.ai
Die schnellste Cloud-Plattform zum Erstellen und Ausführen generativer KI.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Von Datenwissenschaftlern geliebt, von der IT gesteuert. Ihre Komplettlösung für Data Science und ML-Entwicklung, Bereitstellung und Datenpipelines in der Cloud.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Die Computer-Vision-Lösungen von Chooch helfen Unternehmen dabei, die visuelle Überprüfung ihrer Video- und Bilddaten zu automatisieren, um die Bedeutung der nuanciertesten visuellen Elemente zu erkennen und zu verstehen – und das alles in Echtzeit, um umsetzbare Erkenntnisse zu liefern, die Geschäf...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Erstellen Sie in wenigen Minuten leistungsstarke KI-Anwendungen auf der Katonic Generative AI Platform ohne Code. Steigern Sie Ihre Produktivität und die Ihrer Mitarbeiter, verbessern Sie das Kundenerlebnis und tun Sie Dinge, die nur große Unternehmen tun könnten – alles mit der Leistungsfähigkeit d...
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverlose Cloud für KI – BentoCloud ist eine vollständig verwaltete Plattform zum Erstellen und Betreiben von KI-Anwendungen und ermöglicht KI-Teams eine agile Produktbereitstellung. BentoML ist die Plattform für Softwareentwickler zum Erstellen von KI-Produkten.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Mit Robust Intelligence können Unternehmen ihre KI-Transformation mit einer automatisierten Lösung zum Schutz vor Sicherheitsbedrohungen absichern. Die Plattform von Robust Intelligence umfasst eine Engine zur Erkennung und Bewertung von Modellschwachstellen sowie zur Empfehlung und Durchsetzung der...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI stellt eine Infrastruktur zum Ausführen, Optimieren und Skalieren generativer KI-Anwendungen bereit. OctoAI sorgt dafür, dass Modelle für Sie arbeiten und nicht umgekehrt. Entwickler erhalten einfachen Zugriff auf eine effiziente KI-Infrastruktur, sodass sie die von ihnen ausgewählten Modelle...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics bietet eine revolutionäre KI-Plattform, die es Ihnen leicht macht, Data Science für Ihr Unternehmen zu nutzen, ohne die Barrieren von Ressourcen und Infrastruktur. Unternehmen jeder Größe, vom Start-up bis zum Konzern, können die Qualetics-Plattform nutzen, um komplexe Geschäftsprobleme zu...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry ist ein Cloud-natives PaaS für Teams für maschinelles Lernen, mit dem sie ML/LLM-Anwendungen schneller, skalierbarer und kosteneffizienter auf ihrer eigenen Cloud-/On-Prem-Infrastruktur mit den richtigen Governance-Kontrollen erstellen, bereitstellen und versenden können, sodass sie 90 e...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI treibt die GenAI-Einführung in Unternehmen voran. Wir werden von Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars und anderen namhaften Investoren unterstützt TuneChat: Unsere Chat-App basiert auf Open-Source-Modellen TuneStudio: Unser Spielplatz für Entwickler zur Feina...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Erstellen Sie bessere, differenziertere KI-Produkte. Ein kollaborativer cloudbasierter Arbeitsbereich für die schnelle Iteration von GenAI-Produkten.
Aporia
aporia.com
Nutzen Sie die ML Observability von Aporia, um Abweichungen und Modellverschlechterungen zu erkennen, die Modellverwaltung zu zentralisieren, Vorhersagen zu erläutern und Ihre ML-Modelle in der Produktion zu verbessern.