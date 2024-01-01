Diversity & Inclusion Consulting Firms - Beliebteste Apps
Diversity and inclusion consultants play a crucial role in assisting companies in fostering diverse and inclusive environments. They collaborate with businesses, executives, and HR professionals to cultivate inclusive cultures within organizations. By thoroughly researching the client's organization and industry, consultants pinpoint areas for improvement and devise actionable strategies for change. Their expertise extends to aiding companies and HR departments in mitigating unconscious biases throughout the recruitment and interviewing processes, thus enhancing the sourcing of qualified and diverse candidates for present and future vacancies. Services provided by these consultants may encompass candidate acquisition and placement, leadership development, diversity recruitment tactics, unconscious bias awareness training, and strategy consultation for diversity and inclusion initiatives, among others.
Mathison
mathison.io
Mathison is the DEI Intelligence platform that helps leaders build more equitable and inclusive workplaces. We empower you with qualitative and quantitative workforce data and smart recommendations that accelerate opportunity equity at all levels of the organization. Our combination of expert tools,...
Kanarys
kanarys.com
Improve inclusion and equity in your workplace with Holistic DEI Assessments, Benchmarking, and Solutions