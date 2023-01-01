Alternativen - Scratcher
UpViral
upviral.com
Die Gewinnspiele und Prämien von UpViral sind der schnellste Weg, Ihr Online-Geschäft auszubauen. Generieren Sie Traffic, erweitern Sie Ihre Liste und verwandeln Sie Abonnenten in Kunden.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam ist eine Wachstumsmarketingplattform. Wir ermöglichen Ihnen die Durchführung großartiger Kampagnen, die Ihr Geschäft wachsen lassen.
Interacty
interacty.me
Vermarkter (Freiberufler und Agenturen), Produktionsstudios und Verlage Interacty ermöglicht es Vermarktern, ihr Publikum anzusprechen und den Umsatz durch interaktive Erlebnisse und Spiele zu steigern. Gamifizierte Marketinginhalte erhöhen das Engagement und die Aufmerksamkeitszeit und generieren m...
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Erstellen Sie Online-Quiz und interaktive Präsentationen, um Ihr Publikum anzusprechen. Funktioniert auf jedem Gerät mit Internetverbindung. Bis zu 100.000 Teilnehmer
Goosechase
goosechase.com
Bei Goosechase ist Erfahrung alles! Goosechase wurde ursprünglich von Schnitzeljagden inspiriert und ist eine interaktive Erlebnisplattform (IXP), die es Führungskräften, Organisationen und Schulen ermöglicht, ihre Gemeinschaften einzubeziehen, zu aktivieren und aufzuklären. Goosechase wurde online ...
Loquiz
loquiz.com
Gamification platform to create, play and grow. Ideal for +tour operators to make self guided (audio) tours, +event professionals to create hybrid team building games, +HR managers to create new employee onboarding games, +teachers to make students learn and move actively.
Enrichigo
enrichigo.com
Enrichigo is an gamification popups platform that allows you to create customized scratchcard campaigns for your website. To simplify our service, we only offer “scratchcards”. So why would you use a scratchcard on your website? Easy as it could be, too: - Strengthen the commitment of visitors - Inc...
Brame
brame.io
Brame has developed a software solution with which you can easily create your own gamification campaigns. Similar to Wixx or Jimdoo websites, you can put together your own game using the modular system on a subscription basis. Inexpensive, easy to use and customizable, without any programming work.
Accept Mission
acceptmission.com
Accept Mission is Innovation platform that organizations use to collect ideas (campaigns, boards), manage ideas, managing portfolio and dashboarding. We are unique becasue of: - Gamification - Engage users with undercover usage, leaderboards, goals, smart notifications - Integrated platform - all in...
InteractionUP
web.interactionup.com
Engagement Platform Generation 2.0. Liven up your interaction with our unique engagement platform.
Gamify Route
gamifyroute.com
Gamify Route is easy to use, highly customizable and has a library of pre-made templates, so businesses can get up and running quickly and easily 🚀. With Gamify Route, you can design and create interactive game pages that accomplish your business goals. From landing pages to opt-in pages, validatio...
SuperLikers
superlikers.com
Own the most effective and addictive loyalty program in your industry and win the hearts of your customers
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman is a SaaS platform for creating and managing giveaways through multiple social media channels. It is a cross-platform application that allows users to post content on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord, and Twitch. Referral a...
NextBee
web.nextbee.com
NextBee's advocacy program management tools can help accelerate word of mouth reach for brands through catchy, compelling and branded social widgets, programmable rewards and recognition rules, and group challenges.
Drimify
drimify.com
Gamification platform. Engage your audience. Reach your goals. Customise experiences and games in minutes. OUR MISSION Gamification to change the World Everyone loves to play. It’s part of human nature. At Drimify, play means pushing the limits of creativity and innovation. Our goal is to give peopl...
QuizHub
quiz.konfhub.com
Introducing QuizHub: LIVE Quizzes With ChatGPT Elevate your quizzing experience with QuizHub, the ultimate platform designed to make online quizzes engaging, interactive, and seamless. Packed with a wide range of innovative features, QuizHub takes quizzing to new heights, whether it's for educationa...
Datagame
datagame.io
Datagame enhances or replaces traditional online surveys with interactive, mobile-friendly gamified experiences. These gamified surveys significantly improve user engagement and response rates, yielding superior and more authentic insights. The growing Datagame catalog includes solutions for MaxDiff...
Captain Up
captainup.com
Captain Up, the world’s first cloud-based engagement and retention platform, maximizes customer activity and loyalty - using game mechanics and behavioral psychology. A recommended solution by leading brands around the globe - setting a golden standard in loyalty & gamification.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker offers marketers a range of 30 mechanisms to set up contests and giveaways games with social media on Facebook, mobile or website.
InAppStory
inappstory.com
Extend the mobile users' lifecycle through native communication channels. Delivering rich content and engaging across the funnel with Stories! MISSION InAppStory is an international software company that connects existing businesses with prospective and current customers allowing higher conversions,...
myCred
mycred.me
myCred makes it simple to create a loyalty program or gamify your website so that you can increase the average customer value with less marketing effort.
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize ist eine Gamification- und Community-Engagement-Plattform für Unternehmen jeder Größe. Zu seinen Angeboten gehören ein benutzerfreundliches Content-Management-System voller Funktionen, anpassbare Erfolge und Belohnungen, mehrere Mechanismen zur Motivation sozialer Verhaltensweisen sowie Ber...
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Treiben Sie Ihre Marketingkampagnen in sozialen Netzwerken und auf Ihrer Website voran und generieren Sie Leads. Überwachen Sie Ihre sozialen Netzwerke und führen Sie Social Listening, Markenüberwachung und Inhaltskuratierung in Echtzeit durch. - Erweitern Sie Ihr digitales Publikum und gewinnen Sie...
BeeLiked
beeliked.com
BeeLiked ist eine Gamification-Plattform zur Erstellung interaktiver Werbeaktionen, um die Lead-Generierung zu steigern, Vertriebsteams zu belohnen und Anreize zu schaffen und die Kundenbindung zu stärken. Verwandeln Sie Leads in Mikro-Influencer. Binden Sie Ihr Publikum ein und motivieren Sie es mi...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio ermöglicht es großen Marken und Medien, ihr Publikum über digitale Kanäle hinweg über mehr als 50 interaktive Vorlagenformate (Quiz, Wettbewerbe, Umfragen, Tests, animierte Spiele usw.) anzusprechen. Unter strikter Einhaltung der DSGVO ermöglicht die Plattform die Erfassung umfangreicher Er...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu ist eine Gamification-Plattform, die Ihnen dabei hilft, umfassende In-App-Erlebnisse zu schaffen, die die Kundenbindung und -bindung fördern. Mit über 50 vorgefertigten Vorlagen und der Möglichkeit, Ihre eigenen von Grund auf zu erstellen, können Sie jedes Bindungs- oder Bindungsproblem,...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics ist eine innovative Kundenbindungsplattform, die sich auf Besucheraktivierung, Kundenbindung und hochmoderne Aanalytics-Suite spezialisiert hat. Die Plattform ermöglicht es B2C-Marken, ihren Kundenlebenszyklus zu automatisieren, zu personalisieren und vollständig zu verwalten, so ehrgeizige...
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch ist eine hochentwickelte Empfehlungs- und Treuemarketing-Software, die Ihre Kunden überall dort anspricht, wo sie gerade campen – entweder in oder außerhalb Ihrer Mobil- oder Web-App. Einige der innovativsten und renommiertesten Marken der Welt nutzen SaaSquatch, um ihre Fürsprecher zu be...
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep ist eine virale Marketingplattform mit Tools zum Erstellen von Gewinnspielen, Wettbewerben und Werbegeschenken.