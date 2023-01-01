Alternativen - SaveMyLeads
Dripify
dripify.io
Beschleunigen Sie die Lead-Generierung auf LinkedIn mit Dripify. Das multifunktionale LinkedIn-Automatisierungstool, das Ihrem Vertriebsteam dabei hilft, die LinkedIn-Prospecting zu verbessern und mehr Geschäfte abzuschließen – alles mit vollständigem Autopiloten
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Automatisieren Sie Cold-Outreach-Kampagnen per E-Mail und in sozialen Netzwerken Probieren Sie unsere bewährte Vertriebsautomatisierungssoftware aus und steigern Sie Ihre Kaltakquise-Bemühungen jeden Tag, so wie es unsere über 2000 Benutzer tun
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ ist eine Plattform für Vertriebsengagement, die Kundengewinnung, E-Mail-Ansprache, Anrufe, Aufgaben und Social Selling automatisiert. Tausende Vertriebsteams nutzen PersistIQ, um die E-Mails potenzieller Kunden zu finden, personalisierte Kontakt-E-Mails zu versenden, Nachfassaktionen zu au...