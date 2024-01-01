The SalesMail app is the easiest way to send personalized videos via email, text, and CRM. Professionals in senior care, multifamily, real estate, and tech sales trust SalesMail to help them outshine the competition, build trust, and gets results faster. With a 4.9 App Store rating and proven ease-of-use, SalesMail lets you unlock the power of personalized video. Popular use-cases include pre- and post-tour outreach, virtual tours, prospecting, resident experience communications, nurture messaging, auto-responders, and much more. Users of SalesMail report that they not only get more clickthroughs and replies, but they build stronger relationships with target audiences, expediting sales cycles and driving desired outcomes more quickly.

Website: salesmail.com

