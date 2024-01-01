Qwoted
Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.
Website: qwoted.com
Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Qwoted auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.
Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.
Qwoted is a free platform that helps journalists connect and collaborate with subject matter experts (and the PRs who represent them) when they're working on a story. Within our private network, journalists can pose a question, review multiple pitches, and mute conversations when you have what you need. Qwoted automatically creates a portfolio of your work, and you can learn who your audience is, see the reach of your pieces, and measure your impact all within your Qwoted profile. PRs and self-representing sources can also utilize Qwoted to cut through the noise and pitch to reporters with our in-app messaging feature.
Kategorien:
Website: qwoted.com
Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Qwoted verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.