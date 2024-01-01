Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Plum auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.
Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.
Plum is a no-code popup builder that allows you to create and customize professional-looking popups for your website without any coding experience. It is designed to help businesses boost sales, capture leads, and engage visitors more effectively.
Key Features:
* Customizable popup templates - Plum offers a wide range of pre-designed popup templates that you can easily customize to match your branding.
* Advanced targeting options - You can display popups to specific audience segments based on their behavior or characteristics, such as new visitors, returning customers, cart abandoners, etc.
* Integration with various tools - Plum seamlessly integrates with popular platforms like Shopify, WordPress, Squarespace, and more.
* Analytics and optimization - The tool allows you to track your popup's performance and make adjustments to optimize results.
* User-friendly interface - Plum's drag-and-drop editor makes it easy for anyone to create and publish popups without needing any coding skills.
* Affordable pricing - Plum offers both free and paid plans, allowing businesses of all sizes to benefit from its features.