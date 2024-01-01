Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Optily auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.
Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.
Optily is a platform that specializes in optimizing and converting images for Webflow-powered websites. Some key highlights about Optily include:
* Automated Image Optimization: Optily connects directly with a user's Webflow site and automatically compresses and optimizes images within the Webflow CMS, reducing file sizes by up to 80% without quality loss.
* WebP Conversion: Optily can automatically convert JPG and PNG images to the WebP format, which is a more efficient modern image format that provides further file size reductions.
* Advanced Field Support: Optily can optimize images across various Webflow CMS fields, including image fields, gallery fields, rich text fields, and ecommerce product images.
* Seamless Integration: The platform integrates directly with Webflow through authentication, allowing users to manage image optimization directly from their Webflow dashboard.
* Backup and Restore: Optily provides the ability to back up images before optimization and restore them if needed, ensuring designers and developers maintain full control.
* Trusted by 3,500+ Businesses: According to the website, Optily is used by over 3,500 Webflow businesses to optimize their website images and improve performance.
The platform offers a paid subscription model starting at $29.99 per month for 1,000 image credits, making it accessible for both individual creators and agencies working with Webflow sites. Optily positions itself as a dedicated Webflow image optimization solution, helping users unlock the full potential of their Webflow websites through faster load times and enhanced user experience.