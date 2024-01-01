Numerator Insights provides manufacturers and retailers visibility into omnichannel consumer behaviors including brand and channel switching, household penetration, and shopper profiles within a user-friendly platform. Numerator Insights offers over 35 flexible reports to provide faster, deeper answers about consumer behavior in real-time, helping brands and retailers identify growth opportunities. Numerator Insights is powered by data from the Numerator OmniPanel, America’s largest, most diverse consumer panel. The Numerator OmniPanel provides a holistic view of consumer behavior across channels, capturing more than 1 billion trips from over 105,000 static panelists, and 800+ demographic, psychographic & media consumption attributes. The Numerator OmniPanel provides unparalleled insights about omnichannel consumer behavior, as well as the attitudes and opinions that influence each trip. About Numerator: Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide unparalleled 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.

Website: numerator.com

