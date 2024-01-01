Motionlab Platform is the ultimate technology for agencies and brands that enables you to create personalized video communication. Motionlab makes your e-mails, MMS and app messages on steroids. With various possibilities of distribution of personalized videos you will always reach the maximum potential of engagement with your customers. Personalized videos by Motionlab Platform are easily integrable. into your favorite e-mail platform, SMS/MMS solutions or custom applications. Use Motionlab Player and leave hosting and streaming of your videos to us. Motionlab Player is easily integrable. into your landing page thanks to various integrations to the most-used web solutions. Our player will always play the right video for the specific viewer. Let your customers engage with their video thanks to CTA buttons. Use full video production potential. Hundreds of effects available for your video thanks to Motionlab Template Creator AE extension. Video artists use Motionlab Template Creator AE Extension to create dynamic video template that allows them to combine data and creative assets into thousands of unique personalized videos. Personalization attributes are set by the data manager in advance. Thanks to this video artists can just focus on video editing and the dynamic template preparation. Personalized videos score a phenomenal video completation rate, engagement and click through rate. Measure these and many other metrics with integrated statistics. Motionlab platform also allows you to use a unique CTA buttons unique to every customer

Website: motionlab.io

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Motionlab verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.