Alternativen - Minea
Pictory
pictory.ai
Mit der leistungsstarken KI von Pictory können Sie Videos in professioneller Qualität mithilfe von Text erstellen und bearbeiten, ohne dass technische Kenntnisse erforderlich sind oder Software heruntergeladen werden muss.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ hilft Ihnen, die Tools und das Wissen zu erwerben, die Sie benötigen, um Ihr Publikum auf YouTube und darüber hinaus schneller zu vergrößern.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl ermöglicht es kleinen Unternehmen, in wenigen Minuten professionell aussehende animierte Videos, Collagen, Diashows und mehrschichtige statische Bildbeiträge zu erstellen sowie diese zu planen oder sofort auf Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter und YouTube zu posten. Alles mit einfach zu bed...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! KI-Generieren und teilen Sie Videos, Karussells und einzelne Bildbeiträge in Ihrer Markensprache.
Bio Link
bio.link
Mit einem Bio-Link können Sie auf alle Ihre Seiten verlinken – Websites, Shop, Blog, Social-Media-Beiträge, Videos usw. – und so Ihrem Publikum das Entdecken aller Ihrer Inhalte erleichtern. Plattformen wie Instagram, Twitter und TikTok erlauben nur einen Link in der Biografie. Mit Bio Link ...
Submagic
submagic.co
Werten Sie Ihre Videos mit KI-gestützten Untertiteln auf 🚀 Mühelose Untertitel mit perfekten Emojis und intelligent hervorgehobenen Schlüsselwörtern, alle von KI generiert.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Vollständig anpassbare Social-Media-Feed-Plugins für WordPress. Zeigen Sie Ihre Facebook-, Instagram-, Twitter- und YouTube-Feeds an – 1,3 Millionen Nutzer vertrauen darauf.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Social-Media-Automatisierung für WordPress-Websites und Blogs. Veröffentlichen, erneutes Teilen, Cross-Posten und automatisches Planen Ihrer Inhalte auf mehreren sozialen Plattformen wie Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest und vielen mehr. Teilen Sie Ihre WordPress-Inhalte und Blog-Be...
HeyLink.me
heylink.me
Kostenloses Bio-Link-Tool, das von den besten Unternehmen und Influencern verwendet wird. Maximieren Sie die Wirkung jeder digitalen Initiative. Entwickelt für Mobilgeräte. Die Ergebnisse sind magisch.
Inflact
inflact.com
MARKETING-TOOLKIT FÜR INSTAGRAM Passen Sie Ihr Instagram-Konto mit intelligenten Tools für Unternehmen an – bauen Sie eine Zielgruppe auf, treten Sie mit Kunden in Kontakt und planen Sie Inhalte. Helfen Sie potenziellen Kunden, Ihre Produkte zu entdecken und Markentreue in drei Schritten aufzubauen...
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Erstellen Sie mit KI-gestützten Untertiteln in Sekundenschnelle ansprechende, mundgerechte soziale Videos aus Ihrem Blog.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Automatisieren und optimieren Sie Ihre Facebook-Werbung.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Führen Sie interaktive Live-Streams aus. LiveReacting hilft Ihnen, mehr Follower und Engagement zu gewinnen, indem es Ihrem Stream vorab aufgezeichnete Videos, Spiele, Countdowns und Umfragen hinzufügt.
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Schützen Sie Ihre Medienaktivitäten und verhindern Sie falsche Werbeausgaben – Effiziente Anomalieerkennung für Medienkäufer, schützt Ihre Kampagnen vor verschwenderischen Ausgaben und maximiert den ROI. Falsches Budget? Falsches Targeting? Konto gehackt? Dies sind nur einige Beispiele für die tägl...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting ist ein Facebook-Interessen-Targeting-Tool, das Werbetreibenden dabei hilft, Tausende versteckter Facebook-Interessen zu finden.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio ist ein von einer schwarzen Frau geführtes Startup. Es ist einer der drei Urheber des Link-in-Bio-Bereichs und: * ist gemessen an den Erstellern/Nutzern der zweitgrößte Link-in-Bio-Dienst weltweit; * umfasst die Domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio ist die beliebteste und stärkste Lin...
Hypage
hypage.com
Mit Hy.page können Sie Ihren Bio-Link verkaufen. Mit Integrationen zu Stripe und Paypal können Sie Fanspenden und bezahlte Anfragen sammeln, Produkte und Mitgliedschaften für exklusive Inhalte verkaufen.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed ist ein Social-Media-Aggregator, der ansprechende benutzergenerierte Inhalte aus allen Social-Media-Netzwerken wie Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb und 21+ Networks sammelt und anzeigt. Der kuratierte Inhalt wird dann über Widgets als individuelle Social...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface ist ein SaaS-Tool für Marken, um Influencer-Marketing-, Mitarbeiter- und Kunden-Advocacy-Kampagnen über eine einzige Plattform durchzuführen und so den Marketing-ROI zu maximieren. Keepface wächst schnell in den USA, MENA und Asien mit etwa 400.000 registrierten Influencern aus 35 Ländern, ...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 hilft Marken dabei, die Workflows ihrer Ersteller zu optimieren. Marken wie H&M, MANGO, Nautica und Myntra vertrauen auf das branchenführende Lösungspaket von galleri5 in den Bereichen Analyse, Marketing und Handel und ermöglichen es Zehntausenden von Kreativen, ihr Talent im Laufe der Jahr...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory ist ein hochmodernes Marketing-Technologieunternehmen, das die führende Mobile-First-Marketing-Suite anbietet. Die schlüsselfertige Lösung ermöglicht es Unternehmen, ihre Marketingkampagnen zu verbessern, indem sie ihnen die Möglichkeit gibt, Menschen, die für ihr Unternehmen wichtig sind, a...
Curator
curator.io
Der einfachste Weg, Ihrer Website kostenlos einen sozialen Feed hinzuzufügen Curator ist ein dauerhaft kostenloser Social-Media-Aggregator, der Ihnen beim Sammeln und Anzeigen von Inhalten hilft. Richten Sie Ihren Feed in weniger als 5 Minuten ein.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI erstellt Kommentare für Sie, um potenzielle Kunden auf LinkedIn in großem Umfang anzusprechen. Sparen Sie Stunden beim Schreiben von Kommentaren, um Ihre Interessenten anzulocken und mit jedem zusätzlichen Touchpoint schnellere Conversions zu erzielen.