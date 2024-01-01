MegaCHAT

MegaCHAT

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: megachat247.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für MegaCHAT auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

MegaCHAT is a sales chatbot platform for omnichannel sales and marketing automation. It offers the following features: * Personalized, interactive conversations that can precisely capture micro-moments * Various "RoleBot" chatbots that can operate 24/7 like a real person * Integrated Quick-Commerce system for product display, inquiry, ordering, online payment, and shipping * Voice recognition (speech-to-text) support * Multiple payment method integration Key benefits and offerings include: * Free lifetime chatbot account and 3 MegaCHAT user licenses for new sign-ups * Free PARA enterprise branding package (worth HK$800) * 30% discount on upgrading to AI WorkBots like OrderBot, SocialBot, CouponBot * 1-hour onboarding training session (worth HK$2,500) *The platform emphasizes providing a better customer experience in marketing, sales, and management through the conversational commerce capabilities. It aims to help businesses create new sales opportunities through chatbot-driven interactions. MegaCHAT is offered by Parami Co Limited. The website provides information about the company, management team, blog, user manuals, and contact details.
Kategorien:
Business
Chatbots-Software

Website: megachat247.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit MegaCHAT verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

Tendril

Tendril

tendril.us

ChatFood

ChatFood

chatfood.io

Segmentify

Segmentify

segmentify.com

Drope.me

Drope.me

drope.me

SessionStack

SessionStack

sessionstack.com

Storyworth

Storyworth

storyworth.com

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

Botifi

Botifi

botifi.me

Page Flows

Page Flows

pageflows.com

Creatable

Creatable

creatable.io

YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts

youtube.com

Tecalis

Tecalis

tecalis.com

Erkunden

Produkte

Herunterladen

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unsere Websites bereitzustellen und zu verbessern. Wenn Sie unsere Websites nutzen, stimmen Sie der Verwendung von Cookies zu.

Datenschutzrichtlinien