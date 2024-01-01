Alternativen - Loop & Tie
Sendoso
sendoso.com
Sendoso, die führende Versandplattform, hilft Unternehmen dabei, sich von anderen abzuheben, indem sie ihnen neue Möglichkeiten bietet, während der gesamten Käuferreise mit Kunden in Kontakt zu treten.
Wellable
wellable.co
Die Wellness-Plattform von Wellable hilft Unternehmen dabei, ansprechende Wellness-Programme für ihre Mitarbeiter zu entwickeln, die Mitarbeitererfahrung zu verbessern und Kulturen zu transformieren
Tremendous
tremendous.com
Senden Sie digitale Zahlungen in großem Umfang international. Sofortige Lieferung, frustfreie Einlösung, Hunderte von Prämienoptionen. Kaufen, versenden, verfolgen, verwalten und versehen Sie Ihre Auszahlungen auf unserer benutzerfreundlichen Plattform.
IncentivePilot
incentivepilot.com
IncentivePilot ist die führende Gamification- und Erfindungsplattform für Sales Enablement-Führungskräfte. Verwalten Sie ganz einfach Millionenbudgets, versenden Sie Tausende von Prämien in Sekundenschnelle und geben Sie Ihrem Team das beste Geschenk von allen: die Macht, seinen Preis auszuwählen. V...
&Open
andopen.co
Bessere Geschenke für Unternehmen, die sich darum kümmern. Pflegen Sie Beziehungen und bauen Sie Loyalität zwischen Vertriebs-, Marketing-, HR- und CX-Teams auf.
Snappy
snappy.com
Snappy ist eine All-in-One-Geschenkplattform für Unternehmen, die die Kraft von Erfahrung und Freude nutzt, um Menschen auf der ganzen Welt miteinander zu verbinden.
StoreCash Perks
storecashperks.com
StoreCash is the easiest way to Send, Manage, and Recieve Gift Cards for your Employees, Partners, or Users. With our easy E-Giftcards, Digital Wallet, & Platform and API options there's no easier way to make your users happy!
RepeatMD
repeatmd.com
Sell more high-margin services with mobile rewards. RepeatMD helps medspas and aesthetic providers retain customers with loyalty programs and patient financing.
Prezzee Business
business.prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prezzee
prezzee.com.au
At Prezzee, our mission is to transform the gifting landscape by creating human connection through remarkable digital gifting moments. We believe that gifting should always feel magical for both the sender and the recipient, hitting the mark with the right gift and a great customer experience – ever...
Prepaidify
prepaidify.com
Prepaidify, is a leading digital gift card website established in July 2018. We specialize in providing our clients with a wide range of digital gift cards from top national brands, including Google Play, iTunes, Starbucks, Nordstrom, and more. At Prepaidify, we believe in offering a seamless and ha...
Pazcare
pazcare.com
One card to access all allowances (Food, Fuel, Telecom, Gift, L&D & more) provided by employers. Give your employees the maximum accessibility to their tax benefits and plan monthly expenses with Pazcard. Be it ordering food through Zomato or buying groceries from your nearby departmental store - Pa...
Offiga
offiga.com
Offiga is India's first enterprise gifting dashboard that simplifies gifting for businesses of all sizes. It offers a range of features including tracking the real-time status of all orders, managing employee or client addresses, downloading a summary of order statuses and many more upcoming feature...
HiThrive
hithrive.com
The easiest way to recognize and reward employees. Integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams to increase recognition and engagement. Meaningful recognition that your team will value.
Giftly
giftly.com
Giftly is revolutionizing the way people give and receive gifts.San Francisco-based startup upending the $100B-a-year gift card market by making gift cards more personal, customizable, beautiful, and fun than ever before.
Giftcardsify
giftcardsify.com
Giftcardsify is a dynamic and innovative online platform that revolutionizes the way people buy and utilize gift cards. This company has successfully merged the world of digital currencies with the convenience of e-Gift Cards, offering a secure, rapid, and straightforward method for making online tr...
PerkSweet
perksweet.com
PerkSweet is an employee engagement & rewards platform that lets you easily say thank you, congrats, farewell, great job, and much more to your team. PerkSweet offers an intuitive rewards & redemption process, unlimited digital group cards, and automated networking capabilities. PerkSweet allows you...
Huggg
huggg.me
Reward everyday contributions with tangible tokens of appreciation, driving employee AND customer satisfaction, engagement and retention
Virtual Incentives
virtualincentives.com
Instant Gratification. A Powerful Incentive. Prepaid incentives for market research & rewards programs powered by a simple, fast, customizable virtual solution.
Gyft
gyft.com
Gyft is the best way to buy & send gift cards online for retailers like Amazon, Starbucks, and iTunes. Use the Gyft mobile app to balance check gift cards.
Gift Baskets Overseas
giftbasketsoverseas.com
GiftBasketsOverseas.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States that specializes in delivering high-quality corporate gifts to over 200 countries. Everyone in the company is committed to delighting customers with superior service and extraordinary accessibility through a wi...
Huuray
huuray.com
Huuray is a GaaS (Gifting as a Service). We offer private and public customers a unique SaaS solution – with on-demand ordering and instant issuing of 5000+ gift cards across 100+ countries through a unique tech platform, incl. mass send-outs – whether it’s digital or physical gift cards across the ...
PerkUp
perkupapp.com
Send employees incredible gifts and rewards with PerkUp. Streamline work anniversary and birthday gifting, send cash incentives and distribute branded swag to your global team.
PerkSpot
perkspot.com
PerkSpot is the trusted platform that puts money back into your employees’ pockets. We source the most exclusive and personalized discounts, savings, and rewards that employees actually want. Our managed discount and reward experience brings it together so that it’s as easy and inexpensive as it is ...
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your...
Karrot
karrotmarket.com
Karrot is the largest local community marketplace to buy, sell and trade new and used home decor, furniture, fashion and more. Join our growing community of over 10 million verified users!
Crewhu
crewhu.com
Crewhu is the only platform built for MSPs combining CSAT, NPS, Employee Recognition, and Gamification. Track the metrics that matter most to increase employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and close more deals!
BHN Rewards
bhnrewards.com
BHN Rewards (formerly Rybbon) is the all-in-one solution for sending, tracking, and managing digital rewards programs. With BHN Rewards, it’s easy to incorporate automated rewards from popular brands — including Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard — to boost engagement, increase response rates, generate br...
Hoppier
hoppier.com
Send Global Rewards to Clients or Employees in 5 Clicks or Less with Smarter Spending™ Controls! Create your remote lunch program, send a coffee, happy hour drinks, personal gifts, charity donations, learning allowances, and more. Hoppier works in over 60+ countries! 1000+ Global Organizations use H...
TruCentive
trucentive.com
TruCentive, the all-in-one incentives fulfillment and rewards delivery platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with their employees, partners, and customers. By integrating the digital delivery of eGift Cards, Merchandise, and funds delivery, companies increase the effe...
eGifter Rewards
egifterrewards.com
eGifter RewardsTM has many different ways to purchase gift cards, including buying gift cards in bulk and API delivery. Our Gift Card platform offers easy account set up, and robust reporting so you can optimize every purchase. Buy Gift Cards in bulk with ACH, Wire Transfer or Credit Card. You can s...
Runa
runa.io
With Runa, companies can pay the people they serve in any form of digital value (gift cards, prepaid cards, crypto, subscriptions and more), anywhere, instantly. Legacy payment mechanisms struggle to adapt to low-volume, high-velocity transactions both locally and globally, such as sending payouts t...
Tillo
tillo.io
Tillo enables businesses to supercharge their growth through an innovative platform that uses the power of digital gift cards to connect consumers to the brands they love. Our platform resolves two business headaches simultaneously, allowing you to tap into new revenue streams to acquire new custome...
Kudos
kudos.com
Kudos award-winning employee recognition platform enables organizations to create impactful, sustainable employee experiences that result in more employee engagement and improved business outcomes.
GroupGreeting
groupgreeting.com
At GroupGreeting, we believe the world is a better place when people feel appreciated. That’s our mission: to help make it easy for people to share appreciation - one person, one card at a time. Our service allows you to create a digital card and have multiple people sign it. Our modern approach to ...
Giftogram
giftogram.com
Giftogram is a free global platform that helps businesses send gift cards and prepaid cards with their chosen design, logo, and custom message in minutes. Founded on the idea of choice, recipients can decide where to redeem their Giftogram from hundreds of today’s most popular retailers. We’re on a ...
Guusto
guusto.com
Recognition built to impact frontline retention. Not another points program! Start in minutes, not months, with a free single user account that can send rewards to anyone. Flexible delivery to reach frontline workers through web, mobile app, TV displays and print options that require no technology t...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
SWAG.EU
swag.eu
SWAG.EU schafft außergewöhnliche Produkterlebnisse, die dazu beitragen, Ihre Marke zu stärken. Wir entwerfen, beschaffen, fertigen und vertreiben hochwertige personalisierte Produkte ... und Junge, wir sind schnell. Wir sind stolz darauf, Ihr Ansprechpartner für alle Ihre individuellen Swag-Bedürfni...
CorporateGift.com
corporategift.com
Corporate Gift ist eine Geschenkplattform, die für kontinuierliches programmatisches Schenken entwickelt wurde. Kaufen, lagern und richten Sie alles einmal ein und steigern Sie dann das Engagement in wenigen Minuten. Unsere Lösung basiert auf drei Säulen: einer großen Produktvielfalt zur Gewährleist...
SwagUp
swagup.com
SwagUp ist die einzige End-to-End-Swag-Management-Plattform. Wir glauben, dass Swag unglaublich mächtig, aber auch unglaublich zu kompliziert in der Anwendung ist. Bei allem, was wir tun, geht es darum, den Prozess der Erstellung und des Versands von Werbeartikeln so einfach wie möglich zu gestalten...
Stadium
bystadium.com
Stadium macht weltweite Gruppengeschenke, Belohnungen und Werbegeschenke einfach und persönlich, unabhängig von der Größe oder Entfernung. Wir lassen Ihre Empfänger auf der ganzen Welt auswählen, was sie möchten und wohin sie es senden möchten. Dadurch entfällt das Rätselraten und die Maximierung de...
NeoCurrency
neocurrency.com
NeoCurrency beschafft und versorgt Kunden auf der ganzen Welt mit digitalen Prämien aus einem einzigartigen Katalog mit Top-Marken, Prepaid- und anderen bargeldähnlichen Optionen in 24 verschiedenen Währungen in 36 Ländern. NeoCurrency ist ein unabhängiger, in den USA ansässiger Anbieter von digital...
O4S
o4s.io
O4S ist eine Technologieplattform, die die Art und Weise revolutioniert, wie vertriebsorientierte Unternehmen mit ihren Vertriebspartnern interagieren. Durch modernste Lösungen und einen datengesteuerten Ansatz ermöglicht O4S Unternehmen, leistungsstarke Vertriebspartner gezielt anzusprechen und Anr...
Paylode
paylode.com
Paylode ist die Plattform für Kundenvorteile für Unternehmen, die schnell ein äußerst ansprechendes Kundenvorteilsprogramm starten möchten. Paylode ermöglicht es Unternehmen, ihren Kunden ein umfassendes Vergünstigungsprogramm in einem Bruchteil der Zeit und Kosten anzubieten, die für die interne Er...
Giftpack
giftpack.ai
Giftpack AI ist eine innovative Plattform für Firmengeschenke. Wir nutzen KI-Technologie, um den Prozess von Massengeschenken zu automatisieren und jedes Geschenk individuell an jeden Ihrer Empfänger anzupassen. Zeigen Sie Wertschätzung und begeistern Sie Ihre Mitarbeiter und Kunden mit kuratierten,...
Alyce
alyce.com
Alyce ist eine KI-gestützte Geschenkplattform, die Unternehmen dabei hilft, Beziehungen aufzubauen, Verkäufe zu beschleunigen und die Markenbekanntheit durch personalisierte Geschenke zu steigern. Marketing-, Vertriebs- und Kundenteams nutzen Alyce, um die Tür zu neuen Geschäften zu öffnen und treue...
Kudoboard
kudoboard.com
Kudoboard ist die perfekte Gruppenkarte für besondere Anlässe. Feiern Sie jemanden mit einer Online-Gruppenkarte voller Nachrichten, GIFs, Fotos und Videos!
Giftbit
giftbit.com
Kaufen, versenden und verfolgen Sie digitale Geschenkkarten für Ihre Prämien- und Incentive-Programme.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Infrastruktur für Belohnungen, Anreize, Vorteile und Auszahlungen für Unternehmen. Tausende Unternehmen jeder Größe, vom Start-up bis zum Großunternehmen, nutzen die Geschäftswährung von Xoxoday, um Prämien, Vergünstigungen, Anreize und Auszahlungen zu versenden.