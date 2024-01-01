Lakera

Lakera

Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our dedicated ML research.
Kategorien:
Business
Generative AI Infrastructure Software

