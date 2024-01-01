Alternativen - InfraNodus
Synthesys
synthesys.io
KI-Voiceover und KI-Videogenerator. Produzieren Sie Ihre nächsten professionellen audiovisuellen Inhalte, ohne Geld für die Anmietung von Schauspielern, Kameras oder Audiogeräten auszugeben
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Erschließen Sie Einblicke in Ihre Daten mit der besten qualitativen Datenanalysesoftware. NVivo hilft Ihnen, mehr aus Ihren qualitativen und Mixed-Methods-Daten herauszufinden. Entdecken Sie umfassendere Erkenntnisse und erstellen Sie klar formulierte, vertretbare Ergebnisse, die durch stichhaltige...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn macht es einfach, Kundenfeedback zu bereinigen, zu kennzeichnen und zu visualisieren – alles an einem Ort. Unterstützt durch modernste künstliche Intelligenz.
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
No-Code-KI für Automatisierungsprofis. Endlich eine All-in-one-Plattform zum Erstellen unternehmenstauglicher KI-Automatisierungen für Text- und Dokumentprozesse, ohne Code.
InMoment
inmoment.com
Der Experience Improvement (XI)-Ansatz von InMoment geht über das traditionelle Customer Experience Management hinaus und kombiniert Daten-, Technologie- und Branchenexpertise.“
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
Die Kernkompetenzen von QuData sind Conversational AI (Spracherkennung, Dialogsysteme, Sprachassistenten); Verständnis natürlicher Sprache; Bildanalyse (Bildklassifizierung und -segmentierung, Objekt-/Gesichtserkennung); Analyse des Kundenverhaltens. Das Team des Unternehmens aus Programmierern und ...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche ist eine Feedback-Analyseplattform, die in wenigen Minuten riesige Mengen an Kundenfeedback analysiert. So können Sie schnell tiefe Erkenntnisse liefern und Ihrem Unternehmen helfen, bessere Entscheidungen zu treffen. Die Plattform von Kapiche erfordert keine Einrichtung oder Code-Framing. ...
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
ATLAS.ti wird von Marken und Wissenschaftlern gleichermaßen genutzt und ermöglicht es jedem, Daten zu analysieren und wertvolle Erkenntnisse zu gewinnen – unabhängig davon, in welcher Branche Sie tätig sind. Von einfachen Analyseaufgaben bis hin zu tiefgreifenden Forschungsprojekten: Mit ATLAS.ti kö...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola ist ein ResTech-Unternehmen, das SaaS-Produkte für Forschungsexperten anbietet. Kimola Analytics bietet verschiedene Aspekte des Lebensstils einer bestimmten Verbrauchergruppe. Diese Zielgruppen werden von Benutzern definiert und von der künstlichen Intelligenz-Engine von Kimola generiert. D...
Caplena
caplena.com
Haben Sie schon einmal unzählige Stunden damit verbracht, riesige Mengen an Kundenfeedback zu sichten? Caplena.com nutzt Augmented Intelligence, um den Zeitaufwand für die Analyse großer Mengen Freitext aus Rezensionen oder Antworten auf offene Fragen drastisch zu reduzieren. Innerhalb von Minuten i...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, ein Unternehmen von Press Ganey, betreibt die HX-Plattform (Human Experience) – eine umfassende Erfahrungs- und Forschungstechnologieplattform, die die Silos zwischen CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX) und Marktforschung auflöst, damit Unternehmen eine tieferes und umfassende...
Comments Analytics
commentsanalytics.com
Wertvolle, klare, bedeutende und bemerkenswerte Erkenntnisse aus Videos, Social-Media-Beiträgen, Produktseiten und unstrukturierten Textdaten – um Ihnen zu helfen, die Gedanken, Gefühle, Motivationen und Entscheidungsprozesse Ihrer Kunden besser zu verstehen. Comments Analytics ist ein KI-Tool, das ...
DeepTalk
deep-talk.ai
Revolutionieren Sie Ihre Datenanalyseprozesse mit unserer hochmodernen SaaS-Lösung, die darauf ausgelegt ist, Ihre Geschäftsprozesse zu optimieren.
Olvy
olvy.co
Ihr KI-gestütztes Änderungsprotokoll. Informieren Sie Ihre Benutzer über Produktaktualisierungen, ohne jede Woche Stunden damit zu verbringen, Veröffentlichungen zu schreiben. Kündigen Sie neue Funktionen mit schönen und effektiven eigenständigen Changelog-Seiten und In-App-Widgets an.