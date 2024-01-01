Alternativen - Hasura Cloud
Appsmith
appsmith.com
Hören Sie auf, sich mit Daten herumzuschlagen, nach der perfekten React-Bibliothek zu suchen und alles von Grund auf neu zu programmieren. Erstellen Sie interne Tools 10-mal schneller mit Appsmith.
Syncloop
syncloop.com
Syncloop is a visual API development platform that helps developers create APIs faster and easier. It supports various features such as basic modules, cron jobs, promote builds, team collaboration, wrapper services, and cloud environments. Syncloop also offers different pricing plans for shared, ded...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.
Koxy AI
koxy-ai.web.app
Koxy AI is a no-code platform to build AI-powered sevrerless backend with no code and zero config. With Koxy AI you get a cloud-based serverless backend served from 35 regions around the world at the edge, Koxy Database (JSON-based) with unlimited storage, drag-and-drop API builder, and more than 80...
Jetic
jetic.io
Jetic is a cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations.
BuildShip
buildship.com
BuildShip ist ein visueller Low-Code-Backend-Builder, mit dem Sie APIs, geplante Jobs und Backend-Cloud-Funktionen sofort bereitstellen können. Erstellen Sie mithilfe von KI Ihre eigenen Workflow-Knoten, stellen Sie eine Verbindung zu jedem Tool und jeder Datenbank her und erstellen Sie ein skalierb...