Alternativen - GroupApp

Kajabi

Kajabi

kajabi.com

Kajabi ist eine All-in-One-Geschäftsplattform zum Aufbau und Skalieren Ihres Wissensgeschäfts. Testen Sie Kajabi noch heute kostenlos mit einer 14-tägigen Testversion.

Mighty Networks

Mighty Networks

mightynetworks.com

Erstellen Sie Mitgliedschaften für alles in Ihrem Mighty-Netzwerk oder berechnen Sie Gebühren für Premium-Kurse und -Gruppen – die Einrichtung ist einfach und der Verkauf noch einfacher.

Heartbeat

Heartbeat

heartbeat.chat

Hosten Sie Gespräche, Veranstaltungen, Inhalte und mehr auf Ihrer eigenen Domain. Heartbeat bietet Ihnen die Bausteine ​​zum Aufbau einer perfekt personalisierten Online-Community.

Podia

Podia

podia.com

Podia ist Ihr digitales All-in-One-Schaufenster. Der einfachste Weg, Online-Kurse, Downloads, Webinare und Mitgliedschaften zu verkaufen, ohne dass technische Kenntnisse erforderlich sind. Versuchen Sie es kostenlos!

Bettermode

Bettermode

bettermode.com

Eine leistungsstarke Community-Plattform, integriert in Ihr Produkt. Erhöhen Sie das Engagement der Benutzer, fördern Sie die Kundenbindung und steigern Sie den Customer Lifetime Value. Ehemals Stamm.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Veranstalten Sie Webinare, die Ihr Publikum lieben wird. Wenn Sie bereit sind für eine einfache, anpassbare Webinar-Software ohne Downloads oder Ärger, willkommen zu Hause.

Disciple

Disciple

disciplemedia.com

Eine neue Ära für Community Builder. Treten Sie unserer Bewegung bei. Bringen Sie Ihre Mitarbeiter, Mitgliedschaften und Inhalte auf Ihrer eigenen, vollständig gebrandeten und privaten Community-Plattform zusammen. Verkaufen Sie Kurse, berechnen Sie Abonnements, Live-Streams und vieles mehr. Und das...

Khoros

Khoros

khoros.com

Unsere Software hilft Ihnen, die besten Kundenerlebnisse zu bieten, indem sie digitale Pflege, soziales Marketing und Markengemeinschaften aufbaut und skaliert. Klicken Sie hier, um zu beginnen!

StoryPrompt

StoryPrompt

storyprompt.com

StoryPrompt ist eine Video-First-Community-Plattform, die kundenorientierte Unternehmen dabei unterstützen soll, mehr Menschen persönlich zu bedienen. Als erstes seiner Art nutzt StoryPrompt asynchrone Videos, um Community-Buildern dabei zu helfen, wirklich auf menschlicher Ebene mit Kunden in Konta...

Rungway

Rungway

rungway.com

Schaffen Sie einen sicheren Raum, in dem Menschen Arbeits- und Privatratschläge von ihren Kollegen erhalten können. Rungway ist mehr als nur eine Mentoring-Plattform, es erweckt die Werte Ihres Unternehmens zum Leben und gibt jedem eine Stimme zu den für ihn wichtigsten Themen, wodurch das Engagemen...

Threado AI

Threado AI

threado.com

Ihr KI-gestützter Co-Pilot, der Ihnen hilft, Ihren Kunden und Community-Mitgliedern in Slack, Discord und Web den besten Support zu bieten. Starten Sie kostenlos!

Common Room

Common Room

commonroom.io

Common Room hilft Ihnen, bessere Produkte zu entwickeln, Beziehungen zu vertiefen und schneller zu wachsen.

SelfCommunity

SelfCommunity

selfcommunity.com

SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...

ResLife Portal

ResLife Portal

reslifeportal.com

ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...

Advocu

Advocu

advocu.com

Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...

SmartMatchApp

SmartMatchApp

smartmatchapp.com

Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...

NodeBB

NodeBB

nodebb.org

NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.

Nas.io

Nas.io

nas.io

Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.

Groupsite

Groupsite

groupsite.com

Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...

Talkbase

Talkbase

talkbase.io

Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...

NbliK

NbliK

nblik.com

NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.

Insticator

Insticator

insticator.com

At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...

Forumbee

Forumbee

forumbee.com

Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.

ProBoards

ProBoards

proboards.com

Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.

MeltingSpot

MeltingSpot

meltingspot.io

MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...

TINT

TINT

tintup.com

TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...

AtomChat

AtomChat

atomchat.com

AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events (ehemals Socio) ist eine End-to-End-Event-Management-Plattform, die immersive, intuitive und integrative virtuelle, hybride und persönliche Veranstaltungen ermöglicht. Legen Sie die Messlatte höher mit Event-Apps, flexibler Registrierung, Check-in und Ausweisdruck, Lead-Abruf und Live-S...

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Glue Up ist eine All-in-one-CRM-Plattform, die Ihnen hilft, Ihre Community durch Veranstaltungen, Mitgliedschaften und andere digitale Tools von einem Ort aus aufzubauen und zu vergrößern. Die All-in-One-Plattform von Glue Up integriert das beste CRM, Eventmanagement, Mitgliedermanagement, E-Mail-Ma...

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit ist eine KI-gestützte Matchmaking-SaaS-Plattform, die kuratierte Einführungen in großem Maßstab ermöglicht. Organisationen können nahtlos Zielgruppen ihrer Wahl einladen, sich für regelmäßige, personalisierte 1:1- oder Peer-Gruppen-Verbindungen zu entscheiden, und Orbiit übernimmt die gesamte...

Verint

Verint

verint.com

Verint ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter im Bereich Kundenbindung. Customer Experience-Experten für Automatisierung, KI und Cloud.

Magentrix

Magentrix

magentrix.com

Bestes Partnerengagement und Partneraktivierung in einer PRM-Plattform. Arbeiten Sie mit Partnern zusammen und steigern Sie den Vertriebskanal mit der PX-first-Partnerportalsoftware.

BrilliantDirectories

BrilliantDirectories

brilliantdirectories.com

Brilliant Directories ist eine komplette, schlüsselfertige Plattform zum Starten von Mitglieder-Websites, zum Verwalten von Mitgliedern, zum Verkauf von Abonnements, zum Veröffentlichen von Inhalten und mehr.

ToucanTech

ToucanTech

toucantech.com

Ein einziges System für intelligenteres Community-Management Eine vernetzte Website, ein Portal, eine CRM- und Kommunikationslösung

Beam.gg

Beam.gg

beam.gg

Eine spielerische Community-Plattform, die für einfaches Engagement entwickelt wurde. Bauen und monetarisieren Sie engagierte und loyale Online-Communities mithilfe der Gamification.

