Alternativen - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo ist eine Unternehmensverwaltungssoftware, die CRM, E-Commerce, Abrechnung, Buchhaltung, Fertigung, Lager, Projektmanagement und Bestandsverwaltung umfasst. Bei der Community-Version handelt es sich um kostenlose Software, die unter der GNU LGPLv3 lizenziert ist. Es gibt auch eine proprietäre „E...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (ehemals Sendinblue) hilft Ihnen, Ihr Geschäft auszubauen. Bauen Sie Kundenbeziehungen über E-Mail, SMS, Chat und mehr auf. Nutzen Sie die Werkzeuge, die Sie brauchen, wann immer Sie sie brauchen. Probieren Sie es kostenlos aus.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
Der weltweit führende Anbieter von mobilen Push-Benachrichtigungen, Web-Push und In-App-Messaging. 800.000 Unternehmen vertrauen darauf, täglich 5 Milliarden Push-Benachrichtigungen zu versenden.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse bietet eine Online-Plattform für E-Mail-Marketing-Software, Landingpage-Erstellung, Webinar-Hosting und vieles mehr. 30 Tage kostenlos ohne Kreditkarte testen!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Automatisieren Sie Ihr Marketing und kombinieren Sie alle Lieferkanäle auf einer Plattform: E-Mail, Web-Push-Benachrichtigungen, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
Testen Sie AWeber noch heute kostenlos und erhalten Sie alle Lösungen, um Ihre E-Mail-Liste zu erweitern, mit Ihrem Publikum in Kontakt zu treten und den Umsatz zu steigern. Keine Kreditkarte benötigt.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Machen Sie Ihre App sozial. Von Reddit über Paytm bis hin zu Headspace – jede beliebte App lebt von einer starken Community. Kommen Sie Ihrem Ziel näher, indem Sie Ihrer App Chat, Sprache oder Video hinzufügen.
Courier
courier.com
Courier ist die intelligenteste Möglichkeit, Benachrichtigungen zu entwerfen und zuzustellen. Entwerfen Sie einmal und liefern Sie es über eine API an jeden Kanal – E-Mail, Slack, SMS, Push und mehr.
Customer.io
customer.io
Lösen Sie E-Mails, Push, SMS, Webhooks und mehr mit Customer.io aus. Erhalten Sie die Kontrolle über Verhaltensdaten, um die Kundenkommunikation zu personalisieren und das Engagement zu fördern. Kostenlos starten.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
E-Commerce-E-Mail-Marketing, automatisierte E-Mails und SMS – wechseln Sie zu Omnisend und steigern Sie Ihren Umsatz, ohne Ihren Arbeitsaufwand zu erhöhen.
Braze
braze.com
Sorgen Sie für relevante, personalisierte Kundenerlebnisse in Echtzeit.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap ist ein SaaS-basiertes Unternehmen für Kundenlebenszyklusmanagement und mobiles Marketing mit Hauptsitz in Mountain View, Kalifornien. Das im Mai 2013 gegründete Unternehmen bietet mobile App-Analysen und Benutzereinbindungsprodukte für mehr als 8.000 Unternehmen, darunter Sony, Vodafone, ...
Sender
sender.net
Bauen Sie die Brücke zwischen Ihren E-Mail-Listen und Ihrem Umsatz. Mit Sender können Sie schnell und einfach mit Ihren Kunden in Kontakt bleiben und Ihr Geschäft ausbauen – und das bei deutlich geringeren Ausgaben.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage ist eine Komplettlösung bestehend aus leistungsstarker Kundenanalyse, automatisierter kanalübergreifender Einbindung und KI-gesteuerter Personalisierung.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
Das einzige KI-gesteuerte CDXP ohne Code mit nativ erstellten und integrierten hyperpersonalisierten Marketingausführungskanälen.
User.com
user.com
User.com ist eine fortschrittliche Marketing- und Vertriebsautomatisierungssoftware. Wir helfen Unternehmen dabei, interne Prozesse zu rationalisieren und ihr Geschäft schneller auszubauen.
Contlo
contlo.com
Begrüßen Sie autonomes generatives Marketing. Contlo ist eine Marketingplattform der nächsten Generation, die von Grund auf für AI First World entwickelt wurde. Unterstützt durch das KI-Modell Ihrer Marke und autonome KI-Agenten.
Iterable
iterable.com
Treten Sie mit Ihren Kunden in Kontakt, als würden Sie sie tatsächlich kennen. Iterable ist eine kanalübergreifende Marketingplattform, die einheitliche Kundenerlebnisse ermöglicht und es Ihnen ermöglicht, jede Interaktion über die gesamte Customer Journey hinweg zu erstellen, zu optimieren und zu m...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Die für den Handel entwickelte Digital-Experience-Plattform. Bloomreach-Lösungen kombinieren die Leistungsfähigkeit einheitlicher Kunden- und Produktdaten mit der Geschwindigkeit und dem Umfang von KI und prädiktiver Entscheidungsfindung, sodass Sie magische Erlebnisse liefern können, die auf jedem ...
Airship
airship.com
Übermitteln Sie mit der für Unternehmensmarken entwickelten Customer Engagement Platform in jeder Phase des Kundenlebenszyklus aussagekräftige Botschaften. Erfahren Sie mehr.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Mit Connectly können Unternehmen ganz einfach und in großem Umfang automatisierte, interaktive und personalisierte Marketingkampagnen über WhatsApp erstellen und versenden. Dies fördert eine wechselseitige Konversation (im Gegensatz zu SMS und E-Mail), bei der Interessenten und Kunden ihre Kaufreise...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
E-Mail-Automatisierungssoftware, die zum Engagement anregt. Binden Sie Ihr E-Mail-Publikum mit personalisierten Inhalten ein, die zu Conversions führen. Upland Adestra ist ein weltweit führender Anbieter von First-Person-Marketing-E-Mail- und Lifecycle-Marketing-Lösungen für globale und wachsende ...
Truepush
truepush.com
Senden Sie unbegrenzt kostenlose Push-Benachrichtigungen und monetarisieren Sie Push-Anzeigen mit dem Truepush-Tool. Fügen Sie Ihrer Website mit unseren Push-Anzeigen einen zusätzlichen Einnahmekanal hinzu. Sparen Sie bis zu 1200 $/Monat bei der Einbindung Ihrer Benutzer mit dem Truepush-Tool.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Verstärken Sie die Kundenbindung mit KI-Push-Benachrichtigungen. Die einzige Push-Benachrichtigungs-Intelligence-Plattform ohne SDK.
Knock
knock.app
Benachrichtigungsinfrastruktur für Entwickler. Knock ist eine flexible, zuverlässige Benachrichtigungsinfrastruktur, die sich an Ihre Anforderungen anpassen lässt.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Maximieren Sie die Kundenbindung, indem Sie durch optimierte Multi-Channel-Messaging- und Kampagnen-Orchestrierung dauerhafte und wertvolle Beziehungen aufbauen.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier für Benachrichtigungen. Engagespot hilft Entwicklern beim Erstellen von Produktbenachrichtigungen über mehrere Kanäle mit einer einzigen API. Mit Engagespot können Sie: * Integrieren Sie in wenigen Minuten mehrere Benachrichtigungskanäle wie E-Mail, In-App, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack usw. i...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Bieten Sie das Kundenerlebnis der nächsten Generation direkt in Ihrer App. Atomic.io ist Ihr In-App-Tool zur Kundenbindung, mit dem Sie Ihren Kunden schnell hyperpersonalisierte, umsetzbare Nachrichten über Ihren sichersten Kanal – Ihre App – senden können. Mit einer Leserate von 94 % und 14-mal höh...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare ist eine führende, leistungsstarke Customer-Engagement-Plattform, die Marken dabei hilft, ihr Publikum (erneut) einzubinden, das Kundenverhalten zu beleuchten und die Conversions zu steigern. Ein einziges Tool mit den Kanälen App Push, Web Push, E-Mail, SMS und Mobile Wallet, um die anspr...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain ist eine Full-Stack-Web- und Mobile-Marketing-Plattform, die Mobil- und Web-Apps dabei hilft, mehr Benutzer zu gewinnen und das Engagement auf einer einzigen Plattform zu verbessern. Bis 2020 wurden 200 Milliarden Dollar ausgegeben, nur um Sie zum Herunterladen von Apps zu bewegen, und 75 % ...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial ist eine echte Marketingplattform, die es Marken ermöglicht, ihre Marketingstrategien vollständig zu automatisieren und ihre Arbeitsweise zu verändern. Cordial wurde mit einem kundenorientierten Ansatz entwickelt und kombiniert fortschrittliche Datenflexibilität mit ausgefeilten adaptiven Au...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert ist eine Multi-Channel-Plattform zur Kundenbindung, die Web-Push-Benachrichtigungen, App-Benachrichtigungen für Android und iOS sowie Nachrichten vor Ort unterstützt. Dank der branchenführenden Architektur unterstützt PushAlert Unternehmen dabei, mit ihrem Publikum in Kontakt zu treten, in...
cmercury
cmercury.com
Die KI-gestützte E-Mail-Marketing-Plattform von cmercury mit erweiterten Omnichannel-Marketing-Funktionen unterstützt Sie bei der Kundenakquise, -bindung und -bindung über E-Mail-, Mobil- und Webkanäle