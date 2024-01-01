Flowmonk is a suite of no-code Webflow tools that helps you build better Webflow sites. With a Webflow first mentality we’re building tools for Webflow designers and developers to create smarter and truly dynamic Webflow sites. Experience real-time synchronization between Webflow and Airtable with Flowmonk. Seamlessly keep your Airtable base updated as you publish on Webflow, and observe instant updates on your Webflow site when you add new records in Airtable. With our auto Airtable configuration feature, you can quickly set up and start using Flowmonk within minutes. Our auto Airtable configurator simplifies the setup process by automatically generating your Airtable base according to your Webflow CMS structure. Already have an existing Airtable base? No problem! Smart mapping makes the setup process effortless by automatically matching and mapping fields with identical names.

Website: flowmonk.com

