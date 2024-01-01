Alternativen - Exolyt
Tumblr
tumblr.com
Tumblr (stilisiert als Tumblr und ausgesprochen „Tumbler“) ist eine amerikanische Microblogging- und Social-Networking-Website, die 2007 von David Karp gegründet wurde und derzeit im Besitz von Automattic ist. Der Dienst ermöglicht es Benutzern, Multimedia- und andere Inhalte in einem kurzen Blog zu...
Feedly
feedly.com
Feedly (stilisiert als Feedly) ist eine Nachrichtenaggregatoranwendung für verschiedene Webbrowser und mobile Geräte mit iOS und Android. Es ist auch als cloudbasierter Dienst verfügbar. Es stellt Newsfeeds aus verschiedenen Online-Quellen zusammen, die der Benutzer anpassen und mit anderen teilen k...
Hootsuite
hootsuite.com
Hootsuite ist eine Social-Media-Management-Plattform, die 2008 von Ryan Holmes entwickelt wurde. Die Benutzeroberfläche des Systems hat die Form eines Dashboards und unterstützt die Integration sozialer Netzwerke für Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn und YouTube. Hootsuite hat seinen Sitz in V...
Planoly
planoly.com
Verwalten, planen und planen Sie Ihre Instagram-Beiträge von Ihrem Computer und Mobiltelefon aus. Erstellen Sie einen zusammenhängenden Instagram-Feed und verwalten Sie mehrere Instagram-Konten.
Sprout Social
sproutsocial.com
Stellen Sie sich mit Sprout Social neu vor, wie Social Media Ihr Geschäft wachsen lassen kann. Sehen Sie unsere Social-Media-Management-Tools in Aktion. Starten Sie noch heute Ihre eigene kostenlose Testversion.
ContentStudio
contentstudio.io
ContentStudio bietet ein Content-Discovery-Tool, das die Inhaltskuratierung von Blogs und sozialen Medien für Unternehmen in jeder Nische und jedem Markt mühelos macht.
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics ermöglicht es Unternehmen, Erkenntnisse über Kunden-, Produkt-, Marken- und Mitarbeitererlebnisse an einem Ort zu erfassen und darauf zu reagieren.
Tailwind
tailwindapp.com
Das Tool, das sich wie ein Marketingteam anfühlt. Tailwind automatisiert die schwierigsten Teile Ihres Social-Media-Marketings, damit Sie intelligenter und schneller wachsen können.
AgoraPulse
agorapulse.com
Eine benutzerfreundliche Social-Media-Management-Software, mit der Sie organisiert bleiben, Zeit sparen und Ihre Tools für Posteingang, Veröffentlichung, Berichterstattung, Überwachung und Teamzusammenarbeit einfach verwalten können.
Sendible
sendible.com
Heben Sie Ihre Markengeschichte in den sozialen Medien hervor. Arbeiten Sie mit Ihren Kunden und Teams zusammen, um Inhalte auf jeder Plattform zu planen, zu veröffentlichen und den Erfolg zu messen.
Brandwatch Consumer Intelligence
brandwatch.com
Brandwatch ist ein digitales Consumer-Intelligence-Unternehmen mit Hauptsitz in Brighton, England. Brandwatch verkauft sechs verschiedene Produkte: Consumer Research, Audiences, Vizia, Qriously, Reviews und BuzzSumo. Brandwatch Consumer Research ist eine „Self-Service-Anwendung“ oder Software as a S...
Awario
awario.com
Starten Sie die Markenüberwachung kostenlos! Verfolgen Sie Erwähnungen in den Webquellen, analysieren Sie Ihre Konkurrenz, überwachen Sie Ihre Nischen-Influencer und finden Sie Leads in sozialen Netzwerken!
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. ist ein cloudbasiertes Self-Service-Unternehmen für Business-Intelligence-Anwendungssoftware mit Sitz in Los Angeles, Kalifornien. Das Unternehmen ist für die Entwicklung der Business-Dashboard-App bekannt, mit der Daten aus verschiedenen integrierten Business-Intelligence-Quellen analysi...
Talkwalker
talkwalker.com
Talkwalker ist ein unglaublich leistungsstarkes Social-Media-Analysetool und Social-Media-Überwachungstool, das von Marken und Agenturen weltweit empfohlen wird.
Iconosquare
iconosquare.com
Erweitern Sie Ihre Präsenz auf Instagram, Facebook, Twitter und LinkedIn mit exklusiven Einblicken und erstklassigen Management-Tools für Ihr Team. Starten Sie eine 14-tägige kostenlose Testversion.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole ist ein Unternehmen für Hashtag-Analyse und Social-Media-Analyse, das Echtzeitdaten mit Hashtag-Tracking für Twitter, Instagram und Facebook bereitstellt.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Entdecken Sie, wie Meltwater PR- und Marketingteams dabei unterstützt, die Medienberichterstattung sowohl in Nachrichten als auch in sozialen Medien zu überwachen und das Markenmanagement zu verbessern.
Dataminr
dataminr.com
Kunden verlassen sich auf die KI-Plattform von Dataminr, um frühe Signale für schwerwiegende Ereignisse und neu auftretende Risiken zu erhalten, um mit Zuversicht reagieren und Krisen effektiver bewältigen zu können
Snoopreport
snoopreport.com
Sehen Sie sich die Instagram-Aktivitäten aller Personen ohne App-Installation an. Sehen Sie mit dem Snoopreport Instagram Activity Tracker, was jemand auf Instagram mag und ihm folgt
Brand24
brand24.com
Brand24 bietet Ihnen sofortigen Zugriff auf Erwähnungen Ihrer Marke im gesamten Web.
eclincher
eclincher.com
Entdecken Sie Eclincher, die einzige Social-Media-Management-Plattform, die Sie jemals brauchen werden! Bezwingen Sie die Überwältigung der sozialen Medien und gewinnen Sie die Kontrolle über Ihre Social-Media-Marketingaufgaben!
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. ist ein amerikanisches Unternehmen für Unternehmenssicherheit mit Sitz in Sunnyvale, Kalifornien, das Software als Service und Produkte für die Sicherheit eingehender E-Mails, die Verhinderung ausgehender Datenverluste, soziale Medien, mobile Geräte, digitale Risiken, E-Mail-Verschl...
Mention
mention.com
Holen Sie sich das All-in-One-Tool, mit dem Sie Ihrem Publikum zuhören, herausragende Beiträge veröffentlichen und auf Ihre Kunden reagieren können.
Statusbrew
statusbrew.com
Interagieren Sie mit Kunden in großem Umfang über soziale Netzwerke. Statusbrew ist ein Social-Media-Engagement-Tool, das Ihren sozialen Posteingang vereinheitlicht, Ihr Team zusammenbringt und automatisierte Arbeitsabläufe erstellt. Und es gibt noch mehr.
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Erstklassiger Medienüberwachungsdienst für TV, Radio, Nachrichten, Podcasts und soziale Netzwerke sowie die genaueste Medienkontaktdatenbank der Branche.
Sociality.io
sociality.io
Alles, was Teams zum Verwalten von Social-Media-Kanälen benötigen. Erstellen Sie skalierbare und kollaborative Arbeitsabläufe, um Inhalte zu planen, die Leistung zu analysieren, das Engagement zu verwalten und die Konkurrenz zu überwachen.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimieren Sie die digitale Customer Journey. Emplifis einheitliche Plattform aus Customer-Experience-Software und Social-Media-Management-Software schließt die CX-Lücke.
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Finden Sie die Inhalte, die am besten funktionieren. Arbeiten Sie mit den wichtigen Influencern zusammen. Nutzen Sie unsere Content-Einblicke, um Ideen zu generieren, leistungsstarke Inhalte zu erstellen, Ihre Leistung zu überwachen und Influencer zu identifizieren. BuzzSumo unterstützt die Strate...
SentiOne
sentione.com
Entdecken Sie KI-basiertes Online-Zuhören und die Zukunft der Kundenservice-Automatisierung mit Konversations-Voicebots und Chatbots.
BrandMentions
brandmentions.com
BrandMentions durchforstet jeden Winkel des Internets, um alle Markenerwähnungen über irgendjemanden oder irgendetwas zu finden. Nutzen Sie es für Marken- und Medienüberwachung, Konkurrenzspionage, Reputationsmanagement, Web- und Social-Listening und vieles mehr!
Oktopost
oktopost.com
B2B-Social-Media-Management-Plattform zur Verwaltung, Überwachung und Messung aller Ihrer Social-Media-Aktivitäten. Erreichen Sie Ihre B2B-Marketingziele. Buchen Sie eine Demo.
SOCi
meetsoci.com
SOCi ist die Marketingplattform für Multi-Location-Marken. Wir ermöglichen Unternehmen wie Ace Hardware, Sport Clips und Anytime Fitness, über alle Marketingkanäle hinweg mit lokalen Zielgruppen in Kontakt zu treten.
Khoros
khoros.com
Unsere Software hilft Ihnen, die besten Kundenerlebnisse zu bieten, indem sie digitale Pflege, soziales Marketing und Markengemeinschaften aufbaut und skaliert. Klicken Sie hier, um zu beginnen!
MavSocial
mavsocial.com
MavSocial ist eine Social-Media-Managementlösung für Unternehmen mit mehreren Standorten und Profilen. Verwalten Sie alle Ihre Veröffentlichungen, Werbung, Interaktionen, Rezensionen und Berichte über eine zentrale Plattform. MavSocial bietet Unternehmen mit mehreren Standorten die einzigartige Mögl...
BrandBastion
brandbastion.com
Stärken Sie Ihre Marke durch bessere Gespräche. Schützen Sie Ihre Marke und fördern Sie eine florierende Online-Community durch besseres Konversationsmanagement in sozialen Medien.
NewsWhip Analytics
newswhip.com
Verstehen Sie, wie die Öffentlichkeit mit einem Thema umgeht. Analysieren und berichten Sie über Daten zum öffentlichen Engagement im Internet und in sozialen Medien aus über sieben Jahren.
NewsWhip Spike
newswhip.com
Echtzeit-Medienüberwachung für Kommunikationsteams. Kombinieren Sie Echtzeit-Feeds von Web- und sozialen Inhalten mit Daten zum öffentlichen Engagement, um die Inhalte zu identifizieren und vorherzusagen, die wichtig sind
Netvibes
netvibes.com
NETVIBES bietet datenwissenschaftliche Funktionen, die den Benutzern Informationsintelligenz offenbaren, um Erkenntnisse zu gewinnen, die Brancheninnovationen ermöglichen und die Leistung steigern.
Audiense
audiense.com
Alles, was Sie brauchen, um Zielgruppen zu verstehen und bessere Marketingergebnisse, Social-Media-Ergebnisse, Influencer-Ergebnisse, Medienstrategien, Wachstumsstrategien oder Return on Advertising Spend zu erzielen. Stellen Sie Verbrauchersegmentierung und kulturelle Erkenntnisse in den Mittelpun...
Reputation
reputation.com
Eine Welt voller Interaktionen erfordert eine Aktionsplattform. Verwandeln Sie Feedback aus Bewertungen, Likes, Einträgen, Kommentaren und Klicks in Ihren Wettbewerbsvorteil.
Smart Moderation
smartmoderation.com
Smart Moderation is an award-winning social media comment management tool which helps brands, celebrities, digital agencies, online publishers and e-commerce websites leverage their reputation by moderating their online conversations & community. It is the world’s first and only Artificial Intellig...
SemanticForce
semanticforce.ai
SemanticForce is the unified media, and e-commerce intelligence, and customer service platform powered by deep semantic and visual analysis. Our 360 market view concept features news, social media, reviews, pricing, ads, and threats intelligence within one powerful ecosystem. SemanticForce provides...
Postinges
postinges.com
Postinges is the best social media posts scheduler in the market. This is because it's working with more than +20,000 subscribers internationally and has +30 app integrations to make your work easy. Postinges allows you to schedule social media posts in advance so that they are ready when you are. W...
LOOQME
looqme.io
LOOQME is a media monitoring and analytics service. It collects, structures, and visualizes mentions of the company and competitors in the media and social media. The service collects mentions from sources worldwide 24/7: online and traditional media, forums, blogs, reviews, and social media. LOOQM...
KWatch.io
kwatch.io
KWatch.io monitors social media (Reddit, Twitter, Hacker News...) and sends you notifications when specific keywords are detected. Then advanced AI is applied on the detected message in order to automatically analyse the sentiment about your brand, products, competitors...
Jatheon
jatheon.com
Jatheon's archiving solution assists organizations to store, access, search and produce structured and unstructured historical communications data for audits, compliance and ediscovery. With Jatheon, organizations can capture data from various sources (email, social media, chat apps, telephony), aut...
CARMA
carma.com
CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrup...
Zelkaa
zelkaa.com
insights-driven platform that supports the full spectrum of your social media marketing and analytics needs. Be empowered to easily search, discover, listen, publish, engage and analyze at scale across earned, owned, and paid social media. With Zelkaa Moon, brands and agencies are empowered to turn...
Socialhose
socialhose.io
SOCIALHOSE.IO is your resource if you’re looking for a social listening agency. As you’ll see below, SOCIALHOSE.IO handles all sorts of tasks and duties that require the utmost in diligence and oversight. People post things all day and all night, so you need to have someone working with you who’s al...
Graphystories
graphystories.com
GraphyStories is supported by Facebook FBstart, the European Commission and the Belgian public-service TV & and radio broadcaster. 1. Discover Great stories. Predict the next ones. GraphyStories is a Content discovery tool : get to know the most shared articles on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and ...
Auris
genylabs.io
Auris' deep learning models act on streaming data to provide invaluable insights. Think infinitely larger sample size, real time results at a fraction of the cost.
Measure Studio
measure.studio
Measure Studio is a web app providing social media data intelligence and content analytics. Next generation social media content intelligence and data analytics for media, brands, and agencies. Supporting TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Snap Story Studio. * All of your...
Buzzilla
buzzilla.com
Buzzilla is a leading Israeli social media monitoring and analysis company. The company develops cutting edge technologies and revolutionary analysis and research methodologies which conjoin in creating advanced solutions both in the business sector and for Homeland security implementations. Buzzil...
TrendSpottr
trendspottr.com
TrendSpottr is the leading predictive trend intelligence platform for global brands, agencies and marketers. TrendSpottr predicts emerging trends, viral content and key influencers for any topic from across the social web -- hours or days before they have "trended" and reached mainstream awareness. ...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash is the Influencer Marketing Platform that uses an unique AI-powered content technology to help brands & agencies scale their creator programs. Discover authentic creators, measure the impact of your campaigns and manage all your data in one place. Fast-growing DTCs like Wild, KoRo or Athl...
Rank Me Online
rankme.online
We are a team of motivated people from diverse backgrounds aligned to help all kinds of businesses grow in the digital space. We see customer obsession and NPS(Net Promoter Score) as the driving factors of today's brands and want to help businesses target this metric in an easier and a focused way. ...
Simplify360
simplify360.com
Simplify360 is one of the leading social customer service platforms. The company has physical presence in India and US, and has partners in APAC. The product is sold in over 100 countries directly or through partners. Simplify360 provides integrated enterprise solutions; their latest offerings are ...
QuickMetrix
quickmetrix.com
QuickMetrix is a Customer Experience Solution with specific focus on Online Reputation Management, Social Media Listening & Analytics and Consumer Insights from Social and Digital Media. QuickMetrix's superior technology B2B SaaS platform is designed for easy deployment and adoption. It is powered ...
Tubular Labs
tubularlabs.com
Tubular Labs, the social video intelligence company, is the only solution to provide a unified view of the content, interests and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and more. With people presence across the United States, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Singapore, Tub...
dlvr.it
dlvrit.com
dlvr.it provides marketing automation tools that help over 1 million businesses and professionals around the world succeed at social media. dlvr.it automates the most labor-intensive social media marketing tasks to save our users countless hours while increasing engagement across the major social pl...