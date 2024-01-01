Devpost

Devpost

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: devpost.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Devpost auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Devpost is a platform that supports the organization and participation in hackathons - events where developers, designers, and other tech professionals collaborate to build innovative projects. The website allows users to browse and participate in various hackathons hosted by organizations around the world. Participants can showcase their project submissions on the platform. For hackathon organizers, Devpost provides tools and services to help them host successful public hackathons, including registration, project submission, judging, and promotion features. Devpost also offers a "Devpost for Teams" solution, which enables organizations to drive internal innovation, collaboration, and employee retention through private hackathons and challenges. The website has sections for browsing upcoming and past hackathons, exploring projects created during these events, and accessing guides and resources for hosting hackathons. Users can create Devpost accounts to manage their personal portfolio of projects, hackathon participation, and team memberships. The platform also features a blog with articles related to hackathons, developer communities, and emerging technologies.

Website: devpost.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Devpost verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

Lumar Impact

Lumar Impact

lumar.io

Glue Up

Glue Up

glueup.com

Grip Events

Grip Events

grip.events

Eventmix

Eventmix

eventmix.live

LineUpr

LineUpr

lineupr.com

Cribl

Cribl

cribl.io

10times

10times

10times.com

AllEvents

AllEvents

allevents.in

Supercluster

Supercluster

supercluster.com

The Ticketing

The Ticketing

theticketing.co

KingConf

KingConf

web.kingconf.com

ProjeQtOr

ProjeQtOr

projeqtor.org

Erkunden

Produkte

Herunterladen

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unsere Websites bereitzustellen und zu verbessern. Wenn Sie unsere Websites nutzen, stimmen Sie der Verwendung von Cookies zu.

Datenschutzrichtlinien