Bücher und Nachschlagewerke - Beliebteste Apps - Usbekistan
Neue App übermitteln
Google Translate
translate.google.com
Cambridge Dictionary
cambridge.org
Macmillan Dictionary
macmillandictionary.com
Yandex Translate
translate.yandex.com
Quran.com
quran.com
LDOCE
ldoceonline.com
Tarteel
tarteel.ai
Merriam-Webster Dictionary
merriam-webster.com
Wikipedia
wikipedia.org
Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries
oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com
Headway
apps.get-headway.com
Google Play Books
google.com
Wattpad
wattpad.com
Bookmate
bookmate.com
Scribd
scribd.com
Kindle CloudReader
read.amazon.com
Webnovel
webnovel.com
MANGA Plus
mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
Open Library
openlibrary.org
Microsoft Translator
bing.com
Lingvo Live
lingvolive.com
Google Books
google.com
Yeolpumta
yeolpumta.com
PaperBrain
paperbrain.study
R Discovery
discovery.researcher.life
PDF Drive
pdfdrive.com
LitRes
litres.ru
Collins Dictionary
collinsdictionary.com
Wuxiaworld
wuxiaworld.com
BookBeat
bookbeat.fi
GoodNovel
goodnovel.com
LibraryThing
librarything.com
Smashwords
smashwords.com
RedShelf
redshelf.com
Explainpaper
explainpaper.com
Interesting Facts
interestingfacts.com
Bookship
bookshipapp.com
WordTips
word.tips
readAwrite
readawrite.com
WebComics
webcomicsapp.com
Timestripe
timestripe.com
The StoryGraph
thestorygraph.com
StoryShots
getstoryshots.com
Reader Mode
readermode.io
Presearch
presearch.com
Glose
glose.com
Copy Me That
copymethat.com
Readwise
readwise.io
MIT Open Library
openlearning.mit.edu
Quotes.net
quotes.net
Phrases.com
phrases.com
网易有道词典
youdao.com
Word Hippo
wordhippo.com
Trustpilot
trustpilot.com
Thesaurus.com
thesaurus.com
TheFreeDictionary.com
thefreedictionary.com
Reverso
reverso.net
Rabbitique
rabbitique.com
QuickRead
quickread.com