Kategorien

Bücher und Nachschlagewerke - Beliebteste Apps - Oman

Neue App übermitteln


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wattpad

Wattpad

wattpad.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Scribd

Scribd

scribd.com

Google Play Books

Google Play Books

google.com

Yeolpumta

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Google Books

Google Books

google.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

U-Dictionary Translator

U-Dictionary Translator

u-dictionary.com

Tarteel

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Wuxiaworld

Wuxiaworld

wuxiaworld.com

Use The Keyboard

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

Webnovel

Webnovel

webnovel.com

Tapas

Tapas

tapas.io

Quotev

Quotev

quotev.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Kindle CloudReader

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Manta

Manta

manta.net

Altmetric Explorer

Altmetric Explorer

altmetric.com

Explainpaper

Explainpaper

explainpaper.com

Pearson+

Pearson+

pearson.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

CashBook

CashBook

cashbook.in

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

FanFiction

FanFiction

fanfiction.net

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

VitalSource

VitalSource

vitalsource.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Matter Reader

Matter Reader

hq.getmatter.app

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

comiXology

comiXology

comixology.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Manga UP

Manga UP

global.manga-up.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

RedShelf

RedShelf

redshelf.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Storytel

Storytel

storytel.com

MANGA Plus

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

Open Library

Open Library

openlibrary.org

MangaToon

MangaToon

mangatoon.mobi

Jonaxx Stories

Jonaxx Stories

jonaxxstories.com

hoopla

hoopla

hoopladigital.com

Erkunden

Produkte

Herunterladen

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unsere Websites bereitzustellen und zu verbessern. Wenn Sie unsere Websites nutzen, stimmen Sie der Verwendung von Cookies zu.

Datenschutzrichtlinien