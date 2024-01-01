Bücher und Nachschlagewerke - Beliebteste Apps - Ungarn

Kategorien

Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Google Play Books

Google Play Books

google.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Wattpad

Wattpad

wattpad.com

Scribd

Scribd

scribd.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

Readwise

Readwise

readwise.io

Life Bible

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Kindle CloudReader

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Dictionary.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

ScienceDirect

ScienceDirect

sciencedirect.com

BookBub

BookBub

bookbub.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Webnovel

Webnovel

webnovel.com

ProQuest RefWorks

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

LibraryThing

LibraryThing

librarything.com

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Wikiwand

Wikiwand

wikiwand.com

Bookmate

Bookmate

bookmate.com

Yeolpumta

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Research Solutions

Research Solutions

researchsolutions.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Hallow

Hallow

hallow.com

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Sefaria

Sefaria

sefaria.org

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Keenious

Keenious

keenious.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Glosbe

Glosbe

glosbe.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Chapterize.ai

Chapterize.ai

chapterize.ai

Galatea

Galatea

getgalatea.com

Paper Digest

Paper Digest

paperdigest.org

Wiley

Wiley

wiley.com

Pearson+

Pearson+

pearson.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

hoopla

hoopla

hoopladigital.com

comiXology

comiXology

comixology.com

Cambridge Dictionary

Cambridge Dictionary

cambridge.org

BookBites

BookBites

bookbites.com

Booktopia

Booktopia

booktopia.com.au

OA.mg

OA.mg

oa.mg

VIZ

VIZ

viz.com

Voiz FM

Voiz FM

voiz.vn

LitRes

LitRes

litres.ru

Wuxiaworld

Wuxiaworld

wuxiaworld.com

Use The Keyboard

Use The Keyboard

usethekeyboard.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

Tolino Webreader

Tolino Webreader

mytolino.de

Oxford Learner's Bookshelf

Oxford Learner's Bookshelf

oxfordlearnersbookshelf.com

MyHeritage

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Manta

Manta

manta.net

MangaToon

MangaToon

mangatoon.mobi

Manga UP

Manga UP

global.manga-up.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

