Kategorien

Bücher und Nachschlagewerke - Beliebteste Apps - Griechenland

Neue App übermitteln


Google Translate

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wattpad

Wattpad

wattpad.com

Kindle CloudReader

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

comiXology

comiXology

comixology.com

Microsoft Translator

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

YouVersion Bible

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Headway

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

Scribd

Scribd

scribd.com

Webnovel

Webnovel

webnovel.com

Wikipedia

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Project Gutenberg

Project Gutenberg

gutenberg.org

Google Play Books

Google Play Books

google.com

Wiktionary

Wiktionary

wiktionary.org

Mendeley

Mendeley

mendeley.com

Anna’s Archive

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Yeolpumta

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Consensus

Consensus

consensus.app

Booktopia

Booktopia

booktopia.com.au

WordReference

WordReference

wordreference.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

MANGA Plus

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

Yandex Translate

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

Talpa Search

Talpa Search

talpa.ai

WorldCat.org

WorldCat.org

worldcat.org

LitRes

LitRes

litres.ru

TheFreeDictionary.com

TheFreeDictionary.com

thefreedictionary.com

Linguee

Linguee

linguee.com

LibraryThing

LibraryThing

librarything.com

getAbstract

getAbstract

getabstract.com

R Discovery

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

Storytel

Storytel

storytel.com

BookFusion

BookFusion

bookfusion.com

PDF Drive

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

WebComics

WebComics

webcomicsapp.com

StoryShots

StoryShots

getstoryshots.com

Quran.com

Quran.com

quran.com

QuickRead

QuickRead

quickread.com

Manga UP

Manga UP

global.manga-up.com

Internet Archive

Internet Archive

archive.org

Glosbe

Glosbe

glosbe.com

Duden

Duden

duden.de

Blue Letter Bible

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Bible Gateway

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

Word Hippo

Word Hippo

wordhippo.com

VitalSource

VitalSource

vitalsource.com

LDOCE

LDOCE

ldoceonline.com

Matter Reader

Matter Reader

hq.getmatter.app

Presearch

Presearch

presearch.com

Macmillan Dictionary

Macmillan Dictionary

macmillandictionary.com

Reverso Context

Reverso Context

reverso.net

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

Oxford Learner’s Dictionaries

oxfordlearnersdictionaries.com

Reverso

Reverso

reverso.net

FanFiction

FanFiction

fanfiction.net

Timestripe

Timestripe

timestripe.com

Urban Dictionary

Urban Dictionary

urbandictionary.com

wikiHow

wikiHow

wikihow.com

네이버 파파고

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

RedShelf

RedShelf

redshelf.com

Thesaurus.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Erkunden

Produkte

Herunterladen

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
WebCatalog Spaces
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unsere Websites bereitzustellen und zu verbessern. Wenn Sie unsere Websites nutzen, stimmen Sie der Verwendung von Cookies zu.

Datenschutzrichtlinien