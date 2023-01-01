Alternativen - CampaignTracker
elink.io
elink.io
Erstellen Sie alles mit Weblinks. elink bietet alles, was Sie zum Speichern von Lesezeichen und zum Erstellen von Webseiten, E-Mail-Newslettern, RSS-Website-Widgets, Social-Bio-Links, Social Walls, automatisierten Inhalten und mehr benötigen. Erstellen Sie Inhalte in wenigen Minuten!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io ist ein White-Label-URL-Shortener, der Kurzlinks auf Markendomains erstellt. Kürzen Sie Marken-URLs, passen Sie sie an und teilen Sie sie mit Ihrem Publikum.
Revue
getrevue.co
Bauen Sie ein treues Publikum auf. Revue macht es Autoren und Verlegern leicht, redaktionelle Newsletter zu versenden – und dafür bezahlt zu werden.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Fügen Sie jedem Link, den Sie teilen, Retargeting-Pixel, benutzerdefinierte Call-to-Action und benutzerdefinierte Domains hinzu, passen Sie das Erscheinungsbild der Link-Miniaturansichten an und sprechen Sie jeden, der darauf geklickt hat, erneut an.
Radio.co
radio.co
Möchten Sie einen Radiosender gründen? Automatisieren Sie Ihren Zeitplan, übertragen Sie Live-Übertragungen und verfolgen Sie Zuhörer über eine benutzerfreundliche Plattform. Willkommen bei Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops ist eine virale und Empfehlungsmarketing-Plattform zur Einführung von Ranking-Wettbewerben, Gewinnspielen, Pre-Launch- und Empfehlungsprogrammen.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Arbeiten Sie mit ShareASale zusammen, um Teil unseres vertrauenswürdigen Affiliate-Marketing-Netzwerks zu werden. Unser Netzwerk liefert Marketinglösungen für unsere Partner.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence ist ein Influencer-Marketing-Service, der es Marken und Influencern ermöglicht, Kontakte zu knüpfen, zusammenzuarbeiten und ihre Ziele zu erreichen.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer ist der günstigere, schnellste und einfachste Weg, herauszufinden, was wirklich online passiert.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter bietet ein sauberes und unkompliziertes Schreiberlebnis für Menschen, die keine erweiterten Berichte oder Funktionen für Unternehmen suchen.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
Der ursprüngliche Marktplatz für Markennamen mit über 100.000 von Experten kuratierten Firmennamen zur Auswahl. Holen Sie sich das passende .com und ein Logo sowie kostenlose Branding-Beratung von unserem Team.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink ist der intelligenteste URL-Shortener der Welt. Erstellen Sie Links, die Benutzer basierend auf ihren Geräten, Betriebssystemen, Ländern und sogar dem Klickdatum dynamisch zu verschiedenen Zielen weiterleiten.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady ist die Plattform für Vermarkter, die ihre Anrufkampagnen skalieren möchten. Pay-per-Call-Marktplatz, Lead-to-Call-Automatisierung und dynamische Anrufverteilung
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blog Management ist eine Plattform, die es Herausgebern, Bloggern und Websitebesitzern ermöglicht, durch die Platzierung von Inhalten Geld zu verdienen. Es handelt sich um eine vertrauenswürdige und glaubwürdige Plattform, die es Ihnen ermöglicht, Gastbeiträge und gesponserte Inhalte auf legitime We...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social ist eine bahnbrechende Plattform, die die Art und Weise revolutionieren soll, wie digitale Marketingkampagnen entwickelt, genehmigt und gestartet werden. Im Kern handelt es sich bei Approved Social um eine kollaborative Feedback- und Genehmigungsmaschine, die es Marketingteams, Agent...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind is one the leading providers of fully customizable and coding free widgets that can be integrated on any website - in minutes! Some of the most trending widgets include: RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar Widget and list goes on. What's more? You can get start...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
Das E-Mail-Checker-Tool basiert auf SMTP und bietet höchste Genauigkeit und zusätzliche nützliche Informationen zur Validierung/Verifizierung aller E-Mail-Adressen. Bitte geben Sie eine E-Mail-Adresse ein und klicken Sie auf „Bestätigen“, um genau zu sehen, wie das E-Mail-Checker-Tool funktioniert. ...
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder ist eine aufstrebende digitale Ad-Tech-SaaS-Plattform, die Einzelpersonen und Unternehmen dabei hilft, die Werbemarketingkampagnen ihrer Konkurrenten zu analysieren und nützliche Erkenntnisse zu gewinnen, die sie auf ihre Werbekampagnen anwenden und von ihnen profitieren können. Mit Adspyde...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
Unsere Mission bei MarketMate AI ist es, Vertrieb und Marketing aufeinander abzustimmen, um die Kreativität zu steigern und den Umsatz zu steigern. Unser Ziel ist es, generative KI für echte Marketing-Workflows benutzerfreundlicher zu machen. Als intuitive, auf KI basierende B2B-Marketingplattform k...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi ist ein Omnichannel-Marketing-Automatisierungstool mit mehr als 700.000 Benutzern weltweit, das es jedem Unternehmen (vom Kleinst-Blogger bis zum riesigen multinationalen Konzern) ermöglicht, seinen gesamten Verkaufszyklus zu verwalten, von der Lead-Erfassung bis hin zur Kundenkonvertierung un...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink ist ein URL-Shortener, der Benutzer vor Verkehrsverlusten, beschädigten externen Links und entgangenen Gewinnen schützen soll.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Konzentrieren Sie sich auf den Kernbereich Ihres Unternehmens, der Geld bringt, und nutzen Sie HeadBidder.net für mechanische Anzeigenverwaltungsarbeiten, die auf der Plattform automatisiert werden. Die Header-Bidding-Verwaltungsplattform ist für Publisher und professionelle Online-Werbeteams konzip...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop hilft Ihnen dabei, Quora als Marketingkanal zu nutzen. Mit Ihrem Marketing-Tool können Sie: - Entdecken Sie die besten Fragen auf Quora. - Lassen Sie sich von KI dabei helfen, Fragen in wenigen Minuten zu beantworten. - Verfolgen Sie nicht beantwortete Fragen mit Hunderten von Aufrufen. Quora ...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave hilft Unternehmen, höhere Interaktionen und Konversionen zu erzielen, indem es während der gesamten Customer Journey hyperpersonalisierte Bilder, GIFs und interaktive Video-Webseiten bereitstellt. Über 1500 Vertriebs- und Marketingteams vertrauen uns bei ihren E-Mail-, WhatsApp- und Landing...
Websays
websays.com
Websays ist ein Softwaredienstleistungsunternehmen, das sich auf Websuche, Verarbeitung natürlicher Sprache und maschinelles Lernen konzentriert. Mit einem gemischten Team aus Entwicklern und Datenanalysten erfüllen wir die Anforderungen unserer Kunden an Datenintelligenz für den Umgang mit großen M...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal – automatisieren Sie Ihre Online-Kundenbewertungen vollständig. Importieren Sie Bewertungen von Google, Facebook und mehr. Automatische Bewertungsanfragen. Wunderschöne Testimonial-Widgets.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso ist ein kostenloser Website-Analysator. Es bietet kostenlose Berichte für Tausende von Websites. Für jede Website in unserer umfangreichen Datenbank können Sie detaillierte Analysen einsehen, einschließlich Verkehrsstatistiken, monatlichen Einnahmen, Facebook-Sharing-Informationen, Webserverst...
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
Wir Menschen sind darauf programmiert, unseren Gefühlen zu vertrauen! Ganz gleich, wie sehr sich die Technologie verändert, wir brauchen immer noch eine Validierung, um sicher zu sein. WiserNotify hilft Ihnen, diese Validierung zu erhalten. Es hilft Ihnen, mit Ihren Kunden in Kontakt zu treten, um d...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView ist eine Webanalysesoftware, die die IP-Adressen von Unternehmen, die Ihre Website besuchen, mit unserer Datenbank abgleicht, um Ihnen die Namen dieser Unternehmen und mehr zu nennen.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow ist die KI-gestützte Omnichannel Conversation Suite für die Kundenbindung. Die All-in-One-Plattform SleekFlow erstellt nahtlose und personalisierte Customer Journeys über alle gängigen Messaging-Kanäle, einschließlich WhatsApp, Instagram, Live-Chat und mehr. SleekFlow widmet sich der Gesta...