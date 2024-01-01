Alternativen - Box
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks ist ein Unternehmen, das von den ursprünglichen Entwicklern von Apache Spark gegründet wurde. Databricks entstand aus dem AMPLab-Projekt an der University of California, Berkeley, das an der Entwicklung von Apache Spark beteiligt war, einem Open-Source-Framework für verteiltes Computing, ...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Verwaltete Notebooks für Datenwissenschaftler und Forscher.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku ist ein Unternehmen für künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und maschinelles Lernen, das 2013 gegründet wurde. Im Dezember 2019 gab Dataiku bekannt, dass CapitalG – der von Alphabet Inc. finanzierte Risikokapitalfonds für Spätphasenwachstum – sich Dataiku als Investor angeschlossen hat erreichte den...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex ist eine moderne Datenplattform für Data Science und Analytics. Kollaborative Notizbücher, schöne Daten-Apps und Sicherheit auf Unternehmensniveau.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai ist die führende Full-Stack-KI-, LLM- und Computer-Vision-Produktionsplattform zur Modellierung unstrukturierter Bild-, Video-, Text- und Audiodaten.
V7
v7labs.com
Die vollständige Infrastruktur für Unternehmensschulungsdaten, einschließlich Beschriftung, Arbeitsabläufe, Datensätze und Human-in-the-Loop.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik® hilft Ihnen, Ihre Daten zu nutzen, um Probleme zu lösen, neue Ziele zu erreichen und kritische Geschäftsanforderungen zu erfüllen. Hier beginnt alles. Mit dem Branchenführer für Datenintegrations- und Analyselösungen, die Ihre KI-Strategie unterstützen.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Von Datenwissenschaftlern geliebt, von der IT gesteuert. Ihre Komplettlösung für Data Science und ML-Entwicklung, Bereitstellung und Datenpipelines in der Cloud.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade exter...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
BigML
bigml.com
BigML offers a highly scalable, cloud-based Machine Learning service that is easy to use, seamless to integrate, and instantly actionable. Now everyone can implement data-driven decision making in their applications. BigML works with small and big data. Machine Learning can be used to analyze and p...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
RapidCanvas
rapidcanvas.ai
RapidCanvas is the AI platform for business users. With RapidCanvas, organizations can develop bespoke high-performance, production-grade AI solutions 10x faster, all without the need for specialized data science knowledge or coding expertise, or any investments in professional services. Leveraging...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Incorta
incorta.com
Die offene Datenbereitstellungsplattform von Incorta vereinfacht den Zugriff auf Daten aus mehreren komplexen Unternehmenssystemen, um den vollen Wert der Unternehmensdaten auszuschöpfen und sie für die Analyse leicht verfügbar zu machen. Mit der Unterstützung von GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Cap...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics fungiert als Ihr vertrauenswürdiger Co-Pilot für Ihr Unternehmen mit dem Ziel, Sie bei Ihren datengesteuerten Entscheidungen intelligenter, schneller und sicherer zu machen. IBM Cognos Analytics gibt jedem Benutzer – ob Datenwissenschaftler, Business-Analyst oder Nicht-IT-Spezia...
Encord
encord.com
Alle Tools, die Sie benötigen, um schneller bessere Modelle zu erstellen Encord ist die führende Datenplattform für fortgeschrittene Computer-Vision-Teams: Optimieren Sie Etikettierungs- und RLHF-Workflows, beobachten und bewerten Sie Modelle sowie verwalten und kuratieren Sie Daten, um schneller z...
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Offen. Flexibel. Entwickelt, um sich an die KI-Anforderungen Ihres Teams anzupassen. DataRobot vereint alle Ihre generativen und prädiktiven Arbeitsabläufe in einer leistungsstarken Plattform. Stellen Sie schnell die KI bereit, die Ihr Unternehmen benötigt, verwalten Sie alle Ihre Vermögenswerte und...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ bietet dynamischen, kollaborativen Zugriff auf Simulations- und Datenanalysetechnologie sowie skalierbare HPC- und Cloud-Ressourcen, alles an einem Ort.