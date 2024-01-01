BotPenguin

BotPenguin

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: botpenguin.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für BotPenguin auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

Are we looking for a powerful and easy-to-use chatbot builder? Look no further than BotPenguin! Our AI-powered chatbot builder makes creating and deploying chatbots easy without any coding required. BotPenguin chatbots can answer customer queries, get leads, and provide customer support around the clock – all at a fraction of the cost of traditional customer service. Plus, you can manage it all through our easy-to-use, integrated system. We deliver omnichannel customer engagement solutions at near-zero cost. eCommerce businesses can use WhatsApp automation with Chatbot by Botpenguin to improve the customer service experience and push broadcast advertisements. The e-commerce sector will only grow in the coming years. To succeed, online sellers need to make the most out of their opportunities and the technology available. Automating specific processes can help retailers ensure they get the best results and increase customer satisfaction. Chatbot by Botpenguin can help e-commerce merchants eliminate some aspects of their job that they find boring, freeing up time to concentrate on other aspects of the business. At times we get lost or confused with customer service and the eCommerce process. Whatever is your customer care process, Chatbot by Botpenguin can assist you in improving your customer experience. Bots can guide your customers with the help of rich content such as FAQs, e-commerce product details, and tutorials. Chatbot by Botpenguin can help your customers discover new products, request customer service, schedule an appointment, etc.
Kategorien:
Business
Chatbots-Software

Website: botpenguin.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit BotPenguin verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

arabot

arabot

arabot.io

Octocom

Octocom

octocom.ai

Joonbot

Joonbot

joonbot.com

Molin AI

Molin AI

molin.ai

Kindly

Kindly

kindly.ai

YourGPT

YourGPT

yourgpt.ai

Jemi

Jemi

jemi.so

Tars

Tars

hellotars.com

10Web

10Web

10web.io

BlackCurve

BlackCurve

blackcurve.com

WotNot

WotNot

wotnot.io

Botbiz

Botbiz

botbiz.io

Erkunden

Produkte

Herunterladen

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unsere Websites bereitzustellen und zu verbessern. Wenn Sie unsere Websites nutzen, stimmen Sie der Verwendung von Cookies zu.

Datenschutzrichtlinien