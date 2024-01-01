Blinq.me
Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.
Website: blinq.me
Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für Blinq.me auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.
Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.
Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards that encapsulate not just their contact details, but also a richer profile including links to social media, professional websites, and other digital platforms. These cards can be effortlessly shared with anyone, anytime, through a smartphone or other digital devices, facilitating instant connection in any networking situation. Blinq stands out for its ease of use, offering intuitive design and user-friendly interface, making it an essential tool for modern professionals keen on building and maintaining their business networks in an environmentally conscious way.
Kategorien:
Website: blinq.me
Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit Blinq.me verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.