Alternativen - Ayanza
MightyText
mightytext.net
Text vom Computer. SMS vom Computer. iMessage für Android. Android-SMS vom Computer.
HackMD
hackmd.io
Der beste Weg, Ihr Wissen in Markdown zu schreiben und zu teilen.
Abstract
abstract.com
Bringen Sie Git-inspirierte Versionskontrolle und Zusammenarbeit in Ihr Designteam. Zentralisieren Sie Designentscheidungen, Feedback und Dateien. Integriert sich in Sketch und Adobe XD.
Zeplin
zeplin.io
Vernetzter Raum für Produktteams. Übergeben Sie Designs und Styleguides mit genauen Spezifikationen, Assets und Code-Snippets – automatisch.
Monica
monicahq.com
Mit Monica können Sie sich an alles über Ihre Lieben erinnern.
Super
super.so
Alles, was Sie brauchen, um mit Notion schnelle, funktionale Websites zu erstellen. Benutzerdefinierte Domänen, Designs, Passwortschutz und mehr – kein Code erforderlich.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Intuitiver GPT-Chat für Ihr gesamtes Unternehmen Team-GPT garantiert die Einführung von ChatGPT für Teams zwischen 2 und 2.000 Personen. Organisieren Sie Wissen, arbeiten Sie zusammen und beherrschen Sie die KI in einem gemeinsamen Arbeitsbereich.
Sympli
sympli.io
Designübergabe, Implementierung und Zusammenarbeit für Web- und mobile Produktteams. Sympli funktioniert mit Photoshop, Adobe XD, Sketch, Android Studio und Xcode.
Charli AI
charli.ai
Werden Sie durch unorganisierte Dateien, Dokumente und Tabellen langsamer? Charlis KI-gestützte App organisiert Ihr digitales Leben in wenigen Minuten für Sie. Melden Sie sich noch heute kostenlos an!
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
Von Ideen bis hin zu kompletten Agenden. Bleiben Sie mit SessionLab konzentriert und kreativ. Das flexibelste Tool zur Sitzungsplanung mit Moderationsbibliothek – Probieren Sie es jetzt aus!
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io: Der einfachste Weg, Feedback zu digitalen Inhalten zu hinterlassen – Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
Bleiben Sie während der Verteilung synchron! Additor hilft Ihrem Team, asynchron und reibungslos zusammenzuarbeiten, basierend auf der einzigen und lebendigen Quelle der Wahrheit. Sie können verschiedene Arten von Inhalten organisieren und teilen und durch die Nachverfolgung von Änderungen und Versi...
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
Eliminieren Sie 38 % der Besprechungen durch schnelles Hin- und Herwechseln von Videos und intelligenten Erinnerungen. Teilen Sie klares Feedback mit zeitbasierten Anmerkungen zur Bildschirmaufzeichnung.
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram, das Gamification-Tool, das Motivation und Teamleistungen steigert. Halten Sie Ihr Team zielorientiert und feiern Sie gemeinsam großartige Leistungen.
Balloon
balloon.app
Eine forschungsgestützte Plattform, die Ideen und Feedback freisetzt, indem sie Gruppendenken beseitigt und Stimmen verstärkt. Reduzieren Sie die Besprechungszeit um 70 %.
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 ist eine Erweiterung für SharePoint und bietet eine Bibliothek benutzerdefinierter Webparts und gebrauchsfertiger Tools. Es vereinfacht den Prozess der Entwicklung digitaler Arbeitsplätze und spart Benutzern Zeit, da keine komplexe Codierung und langwierige Entwicklungsprozesse erforder...