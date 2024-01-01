ArtsAI
Website: artsai.com
ArtsAI’s AI Personalization is the assembly of messages (CTV, video, audio, display, native, and text) to best match with the person receiving the message. ArtsAI’s automatic audience clustering and cohort analysis learns the right message to deliver to each person’s profile. ArtsAI’s technology can optimize from hundreds, or even thousands of message combinations in milliseconds.
