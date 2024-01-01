Alternativen - AI2sql
ChatGPT
chat.openai.com
ChatGPT: Optimierung von Sprachmodellen für den Dialog. Wir haben ein Modell namens ChatGPT trainiert, das auf konversationelle Weise interagiert. Das Dialogformat ermöglicht es ChatGPT, Folgefragen zu beantworten, Fehler zuzugeben, falsche Prämissen in Frage zu stellen und unangemessene Anfragen ab...
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Sie können Bard nutzen, um Ihre Ideen voranzutreiben. Mit ein wenig Hilfe von Bard können Sie Dinge tun wie: - Brainstormen Sie Ideen, entwickeln Sie einen Plan oder finden Sie verschiedene Möglichkeiten, Dinge zu erledigen - Erhalten Sie eine schnelle, leicht verständliche Zusammenfassung komplexe...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it ist ein in San Francisco ansässiges Start-up und eine Online-IDE (integrierte Entwicklungsumgebung). Der Name leitet sich vom Akronym REPL ab, das für „Read–Evaluate–Print Loop“ steht. Der Dienst wurde 2016 vom jordanischen Programmierer Amjad Masad und der jordanischen Designerin Haya Odeh ...
Claude
claude.ai
Claude ist ein KI-Assistent der nächsten Generation für Ihre Aufgaben, unabhängig von der Größenordnung.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI ist ein Coding-LLM, das die Art und Weise, wie wir Software erstellen, verändern soll. Durch den Aufbau von BLACKBOX.AI ist es unser Ziel: Beschleunigen Sie das Innovationstempo in Unternehmen, indem Sie Ingenieure bei der Entwicklung und Veröffentlichung von Produkten um das Zehnfache...
Build AI
buildai.space
Integrieren Sie KI in Ihr Unternehmen. In Minuten. Erstellen Sie Ihre eigenen KI-gestützten Web-Apps, die auf Ihr Unternehmen zugeschnitten sind. Keine technischen Kenntnisse erforderlich.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Bringen Sie Ihre Unternehmungen mit Krater AI auf die nächste Stufe. Unsere All-in-One-SuperApp erschließt die Leistungsfähigkeit der Technologie der künstlichen Intelligenz und ermöglicht alles von der Inhaltserstellung bis hin zu Text-to-Speech-Funktionen. Mit Krater erhalten Sie Zugang zu grenzen...
AI Code Mentor
code-mentor.ai
AI-Code-Mentor. Beginnen Sie noch heute mit dem ultimativen Erklärtool, intelligenter zu programmieren. basierend auf künstlicher Intelligenz zur Optimierung, Umgestaltung und Überprüfung von Code!
Autocode
autocode.com
Benachrichtigungen für neue Benutzer. Kaufwarnungen. Geplante Jobs. Community-Bots. SQL-Abfragen. Interne Werkzeuge. Erstellen Sie mit JavaScript und APIs, was Sie wollen.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
Möchten Sie mit Chat GPT Geld verdienen? Dann ist AI Writer genau das Richtige für Sie – das ultimative Tool zum Generieren hochwertiger, ansprechender Inhalte in Sekundenschnelle. Mit unseren fortschrittlichen KI-Algorithmen und der intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche können Sie ganz einfach Blogbeiträg...
Refraction
refraction.dev
Refaktorieren Sie Code, generieren Sie Dokumentation, erstellen Sie Unit-Tests und mehr. Fügen Sie einfach einen Codeblock ein, wählen Sie Ihre Sprache oder Ihr Framework aus und klicken Sie dann auf „Generieren“, um Zeuge der Magie zu werden.
Sourcegraph
sourcegraph.com
Mit der Code-Intelligence-Plattform von Sourcegraph können Sie Ihre gesamte Codebasis verstehen, korrigieren und automatisieren.
AskCodi
askcodi.com
Ein KI-Codierungsassistent. Paarprogrammierer für Entwickleranforderungen.
DeftGPT
deftgpt.com
Mit DeftGPT können Sie: * Vereinfachen Sie das Schreiben von Inhalten: Mit DeftGPT können Sie Fragen stellen, sofortige Antworten erhalten und interaktive Gespräche mit KI führen. Sie haben sofortigen Zugriff auf GPT-4, gpt-3.5-turbo, Claude von Anthropic und eine Vielzahl anderer Bots. * Teamverw...
WPCode
wpcode.com
Automate your WordPress site and apps. Create advanced automations in minutes that connect to your favourite plugins, other WordPress sites and non-WordPress apps. It’s both Easy and Powerful!
Refact.ai
refact.ai
Refact is an open-source AI coding assistant with blazing-fast code completion, powerful code improvement tools, and chat. Fine-tuned AI Coding Assistant that Boosts Developers' Team Productivity by 45%.
Programming Helper
programming-helper.com
More than just a code generator. A tool that helps you with a wide range of tasks. All in one place.
Moderne
moderne.io
Moderne is a developer collaboration platform for automated code refactoring and analysis that migrates, maintains, and secures source code with speed and accuracy at mass scale. Code remediations, updates, and migrations that can take many months of manual work can be done in minutes. Our unique ...
CodePal
codepal.ai
CodePal is the ultimate coding companion. It is a comprehensive platform that offers a range of coding helpers and tools to assist developers. It is great for students, beginners, experienced developers, and companies who want to improve their development process. AI Code generators can do a variet...
mutable.ai
mutable.ai
Mutable.ai is excited to introduce Auto Wiki v2, our technology transforms your codebase into Wikipedia-style articles. Now featuring code diagrams and the ability to use AI to revise your wiki, it’s our favorite way to to learn about new codebases and maintain up-to-date documentation.
CodeSquire.ai
codesquire.ai
AI code writing assistant for data scientists, engineers, and analysts. Get code completions and suggestions as you type. *Writes code, tailored to your code style and use cases *Writes complex functions by specifying multiple steps *Explains code *Translates Language into SQL queries *Writes funct...
Codeium
codeium.com
Codeium is the modern coding superpower, a code acceleration toolkit built on cutting edge AI technology. With easy integration into editors, you can focus on being the best software developer, not the best code monkey.
CodeMate AI
codemate.ai
CodeMate, the fastest way to write error-free code. CodeMate is an AI-powered tool designed to help developers code 10x faster by autocorrecting errors without leaving their environment. It’s like having a pair programmer who’s always there to help you debug and optimize your code. Key Features * C...
Tabnine
tabnine.com
Tabnine is the AI coding assistant that accelerates and simplifies software development while keeping your code private, secure, and compliant. Boost engineering velocity, code quality, and developer happiness by automating the coding workflow — and get to market faster — with Tabnine AI.
Bito
bito.ai
Bito builds accessible, accurate AI tools trusted by developers across the world. Designed to help software engineers ship faster, better code, Bito offers a lineup of tools including: AI Code Review Agents, AI Chat in your IDE or CLI, AI Code Completions, and AI that understands your code. Bito's...
Pareto
pareto.io
Pareto is a Native Gen AI platform. We proudly serve more than 500,000 users across over 107 countries worldwide, including over 400 paying mid-to-large scale enterprises. Our innovative breakthrough came with the introduction of Tess, the world's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) marketing assist...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI treibt die GenAI-Einführung in Unternehmen voran. Wir werden von Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars und anderen namhaften Investoren unterstützt TuneChat: Unsere Chat-App basiert auf Open-Source-Modellen TuneStudio: Unser Spielplatz für Entwickler zur Feina...
iSenseHUB
isensehub.ai
Lernen Sie iSenseHUB kennen: die ultimative KI-gestützte Plattform, die die Art und Weise, wie Sie erstellen, entwerfen und optimieren, revolutionieren soll. Ausgestattet mit über 65 hochmodernen KI-Tools ist es unsere Mission, Einzelpersonen und Unternehmen dabei zu unterstützen, ihre Prozesse zu r...