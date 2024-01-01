AbsolutChat

AbsolutChat

Sie haben WebCatalog Desktop nicht installiert? WebCatalog Desktop herunterladen.

Web App verwenden

Website: absolutchat.com

Verbessern Sie Ihre Erfahrung mit der Desktop-App für AbsolutChat auf WebCatalog Desktop für Mac, Windows, Linux.

Führen Sie Apps in ablenkungsfreien Fenstern mit vielen Verbesserungen aus.

Verwalten und wechseln Sie einfach zwischen mehreren Konten und Apps, ohne Browser zu wechseln.

AbsolutChat is a no-code chatbot platform that allows businesses to create chatbots for various social channels like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc. It is an all-in-one conversational platform that helps businesses acquire, engage, and support customers 24/7 on any channel. * Automate responses for frequently asked customer questions. * Multi-channel engagement - create chatbots for any social channel and make them live in under an hour. * Centralized inbox and live chat transfer - get a single view of all customer conversations across channels. * Intuitive drag-and-drop flow builder to build intelligent conversations. * Open API and integrations to work with other tools. Why Build a WhatsApp Chatbot? * 8 out of 10 customers prefer messaging over phone calls. * Allows you to give customers the option to start a WhatsApp conversation on the spot. * Increases customer outreach and provides 24/7, 365 days support. * Reduces operational costs and delivers faster responses. Overall, AbsolutChat seems to be a comprehensive conversational platform that enables businesses to quickly set up and manage chatbots across multiple channels, with a focus on WhatsApp as a key messaging platform.
Kategorien:
Productivity
Chatbots-Software

Website: absolutchat.com

Haftungsausschluss: WebCatalog ist weder mit AbsolutChat verbunden oder assoziiert, noch von ihnen autorisiert oder unterstützt. Alle Produktnamen, Logos und Marken sind Eigentum ihrer jeweiligen Inhaber.

Alternativen

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

Das könnte Ihnen auch gefallen

Table Duck

Table Duck

tableduck.com

Optiwe

Optiwe

optiwe.com

Watermelon

Watermelon

watermelon.ai

chatof.ai

chatof.ai

chatof.ai

Harasocial

Harasocial

harasocial.com

Spoki

Spoki

spoki.it

Ivy.ai

Ivy.ai

ivy.ai

Jetlink

Jetlink

jetlink.io

nativeMsg

nativeMsg

nativemsg.com

Chatwoot

Chatwoot

chatwoot.com

Reve Chat

Reve Chat

revechat.com

ChatSpark

ChatSpark

chatspark.io

Erkunden

Produkte

Herunterladen

Support

Unternehmen

Gesetzliches

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Wir verwenden Cookies, um unsere Websites bereitzustellen und zu verbessern. Wenn Sie unsere Websites nutzen, stimmen Sie der Verwendung von Cookies zu.

Datenschutzrichtlinien