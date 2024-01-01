Kate's Cooking Party 2 er den spændende efterfølger til Kate's Cooking Party, der bringer endnu mere sjov med restaurantadministration. Denne gang kan du spille med dine venner! Som en venlig server er dit mål at holde kunderne glade. Tage imod deres ordrer, servere drinks, bringe mad til bordet, rydde op og vaske op efter behov. Udfordr dine tidsstyringsevner ved at fuldføre alle niveauerne solo eller hold dig sammen med venner for at fuldføre missioner sammen. Er du klar til at deltage i denne sjove madlavningsfest med dine venner?

Websted: poki.com

