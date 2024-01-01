På Draw And Pass skal spillerne tegne de manglende detaljer for at fuldføre billedpuslespil. Stimuler din kreativitet med interessante billeder. Draw And Pass giver spillere i alt mere end 50 forskellige billeder. Det er fotos, der er meget tæt på mennesker i dagligdagen såsom mad, dyr osv. Men de er ikke komplette, man skal færdiggøre det ved at tegne de manglende detaljer i rammen. billede. Udvid din kreativitet og fuldfør de manglende dele for at bestå niveauerne. Du kan bruge tipknappen øverst til højre på skærmen. Test din fantasi.

