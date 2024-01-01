Washingtonian, magasinet Washington lever af, er regionens bedste kilde til information om spisning, shopping, underholdning og personligheder. Det har været Washingtons mest betroede guide til at bo, arbejde og lege i området i mere end fire årtier takket være funktioner som "100 Very Best Restaurants", "Top Doctors" og "Great Places to Live." Det trykte magasin læses hver måned af mere end 400.000 mennesker, som i gennemsnit bruger 96 minutter på hvert nummer og gemmer hvert nummer i gennemsnitligt fem måneder. Washingtonian.com når ud til mere end en million unikke læsere hver måned. Washingtonian har vundet fem gange National Magazine Award for sin rapportering og skrivning.

Websted: washingtonian.com

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Washingtonian. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.