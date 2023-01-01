By utilizing uman's AI assistant, companies can streamline key business functions such as proposal creation, client support and employee onboarding. It breaks down data barriers silos and boosts accessibility and reusability of information within the company. The result is less stress for sales, presales and consultants and higher productivity overall.

Websted: uman.ai

