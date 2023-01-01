Alternativer - Truly
CallRail
callrail.com
Sporing og analyse til telefonopkald og webformularer. Optimer din markedsføring og øg ROI på dine PPC, SEO og offline annoncekampagner.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, juridisk navn Vonage Holdings Corp.) er en amerikansk offentligt ejet virksomheds cloud-kommunikationsudbyder. Med hovedkontor i Holmdel Township, New Jersey, blev virksomheden grundlagt i 2001 som en udbyder af boligtelekommunikationstjenester baseret på Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP...
smrtPhone
smrtphone.io
Det smarteste cloud-telefonsystem og strømopkald. smrtPhone er en alt-i-en kommunikationsplatform til salgsdrevne virksomheder. Tale, tekst, strømopkald, kundeemnehåndtering - alt sammen synkroniseret med dit CRM-system.
Ringover
ringover.com
Opret en kraftfuld opkaldsplatform, der er integreret med dit CRM, tilgængelig på pc'er og smartphones og få numre over hele verden.
CallFire
callfire.com
Udvid din virksomhed med virtuelle telefonnumre, IVR, stemmeudsendelse, masse-sms-tjenester og strømopkald. Prøv CallFire GRATIS!
CallTrackingMetrics
calltrackingmetrics.com
Bevis ROI. Øg konverteringer. Øg omsætning. Spor og tilskriv hver online og offline kundeemne til præcis, hvilken kampagne der driver den.
Phonexa
phonexa.com
Phonexa er en sporingssoftware i virksomhedskvalitet til præstations-, affiliate- og partnermarketing. Phonexa Suite er den underliggende teknologi, der gennemfører forbrugernes lead- og call-livscyklus og hjælper performance marketing-teams med at drive ROI for brands på tværs af affiliate-, partne...
Marchex
marchex.com
Marchex, Inc. er en Seattle-baseret offentlig virksomhed, grundlagt i 2003, med mere end 300 ansatte. Marchex er en B2B-opkalds- og samtaleanalysevirksomhed. Det har specialiseret sig i at bruge kunstig intelligens og maskinlæring til at analysere samtaledata mellem virksomheder og kunder. Marchex g...
Telmetrics
telmetrics.com
Telmetrics’ proprietære opkaldsmålingssoftware (opkaldsanalyseplatform) er bygget til IEEE- og RFC-standarder og har flere datacentre bygget på Telco-grade tilgængelighed og fejltolerant arkitektur understøttet af fuldautomatiske katastrofegendannelsesprocesser.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics er en marketingmålings- og tilskrivningsplatform, der forbinder siled marketing, salg, omsætning og kundedata for at: - Give et komplet tragtbillede af din kunderejse - Nøjagtigt tilskrive omsætning på kanal-, kampagne-, indholds- og søgeordsniveau - Opret multi-touch tilskrivningsra...
Shape Software
setshape.com
Shape er specialbygget salgs- og marketingautomatiseringssoftware, der kommer med præbyggede funktioner, der kan konfigureres til enhver virksomhed. Den brugervenlige grænseflade styrker dine teams og konsoliderer alle aspekter af din virksomhed i én AI-platform. Shape Software giver et samarbejdsru...
WhatConverts
whatconverts.com
Lead Tracking for marketingbureauer og kunder Den eneste software til sporing og rapportering af leads, som top PPC- og SEO-professionelle har tillid til, til at skabe værdi for kunderne.
Cordless
cordless.io
Lås dit stemmeindhold op. Moderne telefoni til kundesupportteams. At bygge bro mellem stemme og tekst.
CallSource
callsource.com
CallSource er branchens førende inden for opkaldssporing, leadstyring og forretningsanalyseløsninger. Maksimer dine marketingkroner og få målte resultater.
OnviSource
onvisource.com
Automated call recording software for call centers and businesses in a broad range of industries.
Dialics
dialics.com
Dialics is a call tracking software that provides professional marketers with the insights they need to drive more conversions. Dialics enables marketers to track their inbound phone calls and identify which keywords, ad campaigns, and offers are most effective in generating revenue. The company's g...
AuditCall
auditcall.com
AuditCall is eminent for delivering exceptional call analytics solutions for businesses across the world. It provides detailed insights into every aspect that makes your phone ring. Phone Call Tracking, Recording, Analytics, and more to let you drive utmost revenue and get delighted clientele. Audit...
800response
800response.com
800response provides a wide selection of toll-free vanity phone numbers, call tracking tools, and customer analytics data to help businesses manage top-of-the-funnel lead generation efforts while gaining valuable marketing attribution data to help you get your ROI and retain your most valuable custo...
iovox
iovox.com
Phone call tracking and productivity software for individuals and businesses around the world.
CallPlease
webapp.callplease.com
CallPlease, the world's most advanced call log, call sheet, and phone message colloaboration software, featuring elegant interfaces for iOS, Android, and the web. Used by all the world's leading media producers as well as law firms, services orgnaizaitons, sales orgnaizaitons, and many others.
Call iQ
mycalliq.com
How Call iQ Works 5-step process in a fraction of a second Watch this brief video to see how our 5-step call tracking process works from assigning numbers to tracking each call on those numbers to delivering live, real, critical analytics about each call. Ready to start saving your marketing dollars...
CallAction
callaction.co
CallAction is a mobile web application to automate the tracking and engagement of inbound calls across all marketing channels.
Clixtell
clixtell.com
Clixtell provides complete solution for businesses and digital marketing agencies. Call tracking, web analytics, Pay-Per-Click fraud detection, prevention and protection services for online advertisers in the new digital era. Constantly growing and improving, we are proud to provide a safe & sound t...
CallScaler
callscaler.com
CallScaler offers an easy way to start and scale your call tracking campaigns with the most competitive rates in the industry.
CallGear
callgear.ae
Everything you need to effectively communicate with your customers. Automate call flows and focus on your business.
WildJar
wildjar.com
WildJar helps businesses become wildly successful by delivering cutting edge Voice and SMS solutions. Founded in 2016, WildJar is helping more than 4,000 companies worldwide connect with their customers and drive revenue.
CallRoot
callroot.com
CallRoot is a call tracking software for marketing teams & agencies. It tracks & records incoming phone calls, dynamically inserts phone numbers & maps referrer source with every incoming call.
Hot Prospector
hotprospector.com
Hot Prospector is a Outbound sales automation platform that integrates email, sms, ringless voicemails, outbound dialer and inbound dialer into a simple crm.
Retreaver
retreaver.com
Retreaver helps marketers, agencies and brands better understand their customer journey. Our cloud based software provides real-time inbound call data by tagging, tracking and routing the caller to the appropriate person, or department. Leverage data from popular marketing solutions such as HubSpot,...
Nimbata
nimbata.com
Nimbata combines unique lead capture, conversion tracking, marketing attribution and lead management capabilities that generate better inbound leads and converts more web visitors to sales. Nimbata (https://www.nimbata.com) provides: • Phone lead capture through local, toll-free, or vanity numbers f...
Ringostat
ringostat.com
Ringostat is a platform of call tracking, telephony, and end-to-end analytics. Ringostat helps optimize marketing, considering ROI, build effective communication with customers, and boost sales. It is the only service of its kind in Eastern Europe to be an official Google Analytics technology partne...
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion is a simple, powerful field service management software, offering a variety of features such as customer management, invoicing & payments, inventory management, time tracking, and reporting. The software is available on desktop and mobile apps to connect office staff, technicians and ...
Calltouch
calltouch.ru
Calltouch is an omnichannel marketing platform. We help to engage, convert and analyze your clients. Calltouch provides a call tracking service that gives all the information on the ads efficiency. Due to call tracking service you can divide all the ads to those that drive sales and to those that sp...
Infinity Hub
infinity.co
Discover what happens before, during, and after every call, and take real actions to drive marketing and operational efficiencies. Infinity is a world class ISO 27001 Certified call intelligence platform with granular visitor tracking capabilities. Infinity enables you to map the entire customer jou...
Revenue.io
revenue.io
Revenue.io powers high-performing teams with real-time guidance. By surfacing and recommending what works best, Revenue.io enables hundreds of customers like HPE, Nutanix, and AWS to deliver predictable results and optimize their entire revenue operation. Founded in 2013, Revenue.io is headquartered...
800.com
800.com
At 800.com, we're dedicated to helping businesses connect with their customers. As a leading provider of toll-free phone numbers, vanity phone numbers, and call software, we make it simple for companies to reach their customers anywhere in the world. Our mission is to empower human connection throug...
PBXDom
pbxdom.com
PBXDom-skyrapporter kan nemt generere detaljerede rapporter om din telefon- eller callcenteraktivitet fra hvor som helst i verden; der er ingen grund til at købe yderligere software. Du kan opnå dette ved at installere en samler af PBXDom og forbinde din PBX eller Call-center til den computer, som d...
Convirza
convirza.com
Convirza er den første platform for opkaldssporing og opkaldsoptimering for virksomheder. For at imødekomme den voksende efterspørgsel efter intelligens fra telefoninteraktioner kombinerer vi traditionel opkaldssporing med den effektive analyse af telefonopkald. Convirza bruger talegenkendelsestekno...
DCDial
dcdial.com
Vores cloud-baserede kontaktcenterløsning hjælper virksomheder med at nå millioner af kunder via interaktiv tekst og tale. Vores meget tilpasselige løsning kan prale af en intuitiv og brugervenlig grænseflade, der giver vores kunder mulighed for at designe og implementere sofistikerede kommunikation...
Salesken
salesken.ai
Salesken giver dig play-by-play synlighed af dine sælgeres præstationer på opkald, så du kan forbedre kundeengagementet og lukke flere tilbud.
Ringba
ringba.com
Opkaldssporing, tilskrivning, rapportering og analyser for marketingfolk, digitale bureauer, callcentre, pay-per-opkald og performance-netværk.
Invoca
invoca.com
Log ind for at få adgang til Invocas pay-per-call platform. Annoncører opretter opkaldsbaserede kampagner, og udgivere tjener flere provisioner for at generere opkald.