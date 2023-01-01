Alternativer - Tech Tracker
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation på LinkedIn med Dripify. Det multifunktionelle LinkedIn-automatiseringsværktøj, der er designet til at hjælpe dit salgsteam med at forbedre LinkedIn-efterforskning og lukke flere aftaler - alt sammen på komplet autopilot
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Automatiser kolde opsøgende kampagner på e-mail og sociale medier Prøv vores gennemprøvede salgsautomatiseringssoftware og boost din kolde opsøgende indsats hver dag, ligesom vores 2000+ brugere gør
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ er en salgsengagementplatform, der automatiserer prospektering, e-mail-outreach, opkald, opgaver og socialt salg. Tusindvis af salgsteams bruger PersistIQ til at finde kundeemnerens e-mails, sende personlige opsøgende e-mails, automatisere opfølgninger og booke flere møder. PersistIQs salg...