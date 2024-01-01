Tax Credit Providers - Mest populære apps

Kategorier

Tax credit providers are firms that help businesses optimize government incentives and tax breaks, like those for research and development (R&D), employee retention (ERC), and work opportunity (WOTC). Through tech-driven solutions, these services analyze companies' financial data, including expenses, W-2s, 1099s, and past tax filings, to determine eligibility for tax credits. Consequently, businesses can leverage these credits to reduce their income and payroll tax burdens.

Gusto

Gustos personaleplatform hjælper virksomheder som din med ombord, betale, forsikre og støtte dit hårdtarbejdende team. Løn, fordele og meget mere.

Pilot

Fokuser på din virksomhed, velvidende at vores ekspertbogholdere, hjulpet af softwaresuperkræfter, tager sig af dine bøger.

Neo.Tax

R&D-skattefradrag til startups i de tidlige stadier. neo.tax er den nemmeste og mest nøjagtige skatteregistreringssoftware, der nogensinde er bygget. Startups i den tidlige fase kan gøre krav på R&D-skattefradraget på 10 minutter og betale kun 10 % af de penge tilbage, de får!

TaxCredible

TaxCredible is a powerful SaaS platform that enables CPAs to quickly identify and deliver state and federal business tax incentives for their clients. After 20 years of partnering with CPAs, we recognized a need to simplify and streamline the tax credit process. TaxCredible creates efficiencies in a...

GOAT.tax

GOAT.tax gives an opportunity to start-ups and businesses including manufacturers, software, gaming and IoT companies to claim R&D tax credits via an online platform. GOAT.tax takes all the guesswork out of a complex tax credit incentive by offering an easy-to-use, self-guided experience along with ...

TaxRobot

TaxRobot is the quickest, easiest, and most affordable way to automate your R&D credit calculation and receive your money. We provide best-in-class substantiation reports, audit defense at no additional charge, and, best of all, we don't charge a fee unless we identify a benefit.

Clarus R+D

The Clarus R+D app automates the process of claiming research and development tax credits. Businesses of all sizes and types can qualify for the R&D tax credit. Yet the vast majority of credits are claimed by very large manufacturing companies. Why? Because, traditionally, R&D tax studies are compli...

Accountancy Cloud

Accountancy Cloud tilbyder den bedste fuldstack-finansieringsfunktion til højvækststartups. Økonomichefer og kraftfuld software leverer uovertruffen regnskab, R&D-skattefradrag og finansielle tjenester til startups. Hver startup får adgang til vores software, der leverer økonomiske rapporter og lede...

