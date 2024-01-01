Kategorier

Retail IoT Software - Mest populære apps

Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.

Indsend ny app


Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Verizon er en amerikansk trådløs netværksoperatør, der tidligere fungerede som en separat afdeling af Verizon Communications under navnet Verizon Wireless.

OpSense

OpSense

opsense.com

OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...

Roambee

Roambee

roambee.com

Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...

KABOB

KABOB

kabob.io

Kabob Retail Cloud er en omfattende detailteknologiplatform designet til at understøtte kædebutikker og brands. Platformen giver en række kerne- og udvidelsesapplikationer til at hjælpe virksomheder med at automatisere og strømline forskellige aspekter af deres drift. Kerne-apps, der tilbydes af Ka...

Zippin

Zippin

getzippin.com

Zippin har udviklet den næste generation af kassefri teknologi, der gør det muligt for detailhandlere hurtigt at implementere friktionsfri shopping i deres butikker. Zippins patentanmeldte tilgang bruger kunstig intelligens, maskinlæring og sensorfusionsteknologi til at skabe den bedste forbrugerop...

Udforsk

Produkter

Download

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

Vi bruger cookies til at tilvejebringe og forbedre vores websteder. Ved at bruge vores websteder samtykker du til cookies.

Privatlivspolitik