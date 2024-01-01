Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - Mest populære apps

Kategorier

Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.

Salsify

Salsify

salsify.com

Salsifys CommerceXM-platform driver de oplevelser, kunder efterspørger på alle stadier af købsrejsen, overalt på den digitale hylde.

Jasper PIM

Jasper PIM

jasperpim.com

Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...

Contentserv

Contentserv

contentserv.com

With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...

ChannelPilot

ChannelPilot

channelpilot.com

ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...

Apimio

Apimio

apimio.com

APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...

Surefront

Surefront

surefront.com

Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...

Bluestone PIM

Bluestone PIM

bluestonepim.com

Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...

Amber Engine

Amber Engine

amberengine.com

The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...

Creative Force

Creative Force

creativeforce.io

Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...

Image Relay

Image Relay

imagerelay.com

Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...

Crystallize

Crystallize

crystallize.com

Superhurtig hovedløs handel for produktbesatte mærker og bureauer. Lav unikke og mindeværdige produktoplevelser og sælg dine produkter på enhver kanal, i enhver skala, på hvilken som helst måde du drømmer om det.

PIMworks

PIMworks

pimworks.io

PIMworks er en omfattende Product Information Management (PIM) løsning, der hjælper med at administrere alle dine produktoplysninger og data centralt. Sammen med produktdatastyring kan onlineforhandlere og brands nemt administrere digitale aktiver, problemfrit syndikere nøjagtige produktdata til fle...

RetailOps

RetailOps

retailops.com

RetailOps er en detaildriftsstyringsløsning. Vores kunder har behov for en ægte SaaS-løsning, der kan håndtere flere salgskanaler og produkter i én, brugervenlig applikation. Vores løsninger dækker alt fra køb til rapportering og går endda mobilt takket være RetailOps-mobilappen.

Billtrust

Billtrust

billtrust.com

Accelerer væksten i onlineomsætningen, skaler problemfrit og optimer din kundeoplevelse med en intelligent B2B/B2C-webbutiksplatform og mobilapp. Billtrust eCommerce er specialbygget til grossistdistributører og produktionsvirksomheder for at forblive konkurrencedygtige og innovere med en integreret...

WizCommerce

WizCommerce

wizcommerce.com

WizCommerce er en alt-i-en AI-drevet platform, der hjælper B2B-grossister, distributører og producenter med at digitalisere deres end-to-end salg; lige fra registrering af nye kundeemner til at modtage ordrer, betalinger og meget mere! Brugere kan tage imod ordrer på messer, online eller på marken; ...

Cymbio

Cymbio

cym.bio

Cymbio muliggør digital salgsvækst for brands med verdens første end-to-end drop-ship- og markedspladsplatform. Vores altomfattende B2B-automatiseringshub understøtter alle systemer, protokoller og leverandører, mens det uden problemer eksponerer brands for et globalt detail-økosystem. Cymbio unders...

1WorldSync

1WorldSync

1worldsync.com

1WorldSync® er førende inden for Product Content Orchestration, hvilket gør det muligt for mere end 14.000 virksomheder i over 60 lande at forenkle skabelsen og distributionen af ​​effektfuldt indhold, der er nøjagtigt, konsistent og relevant overalt, hvor handel finder sted. Gennem sin teknologipla...

Sales Layer

Sales Layer

saleslayer.com

Sales Layer er en globalt førende PIM-platform (Product Information Management), der hjælper virksomheder med at automatisere komplekse B2B-processer og forbinde deres produkter til enhver virksomheds salgsplatform eller -værktøj inden for eller uden for organisationen på tværs af hele forsyningskæd...

Akeneo

Akeneo

akeneo.com

Akeneo er produktoplevelsesvirksomheden (PX) og global leder inden for Product Information Management (PIM); skabe en verden, hvor enhver produktinteraktion er en oplevelse, der guider forbrugere og professionelle til det bedste køb, når som helst og hvor som helst. Akeneo styrker virksomhedsledere ...

Plytix

Plytix

plytix.com

Plytix PIM er en førende produktinformationsstyringssoftware til små og mellemstore virksomheder over hele verden på grund af dens brugervenlige grænseflade, lave prispunkt og whiteglove-tilgang til onboarding og kundesupport. Plytix PIM hjælper virksomheder med at strømline deres produktinformation...

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), en virksomhedsleder inden for cloud-dataadministration, bringer data og AI til live ved at give virksomhederne mulighed for at realisere den transformative kraft af deres mest kritiske aktiver. Vi har skabt en ny kategori af software, Informatica Intelligent Data Management...

Pimcore

Pimcore

pimcore.com

Elsket af udviklere, bureauer og virksomheder: Pimcore Platform™ er en avanceret open source-platform, som over 110.000 virksomheder verden over har tillid til. Det tilbyder state-of-the-art løsninger til digital asset management (DAM), produktinformationsstyring (PIM), master data management (MDM),...

