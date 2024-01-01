Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - Mest populære apps
Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsifys CommerceXM-platform driver de oplevelser, kunder efterspørger på alle stadier af købsrejsen, overalt på den digitale hylde.
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
Superhurtig hovedløs handel for produktbesatte mærker og bureauer. Lav unikke og mindeværdige produktoplevelser og sælg dine produkter på enhver kanal, i enhver skala, på hvilken som helst måde du drømmer om det.
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks er en omfattende Product Information Management (PIM) løsning, der hjælper med at administrere alle dine produktoplysninger og data centralt. Sammen med produktdatastyring kan onlineforhandlere og brands nemt administrere digitale aktiver, problemfrit syndikere nøjagtige produktdata til fle...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps er en detaildriftsstyringsløsning. Vores kunder har behov for en ægte SaaS-løsning, der kan håndtere flere salgskanaler og produkter i én, brugervenlig applikation. Vores løsninger dækker alt fra køb til rapportering og går endda mobilt takket være RetailOps-mobilappen.
Billtrust
billtrust.com
Accelerer væksten i onlineomsætningen, skaler problemfrit og optimer din kundeoplevelse med en intelligent B2B/B2C-webbutiksplatform og mobilapp. Billtrust eCommerce er specialbygget til grossistdistributører og produktionsvirksomheder for at forblive konkurrencedygtige og innovere med en integreret...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce er en alt-i-en AI-drevet platform, der hjælper B2B-grossister, distributører og producenter med at digitalisere deres end-to-end salg; lige fra registrering af nye kundeemner til at modtage ordrer, betalinger og meget mere! Brugere kan tage imod ordrer på messer, online eller på marken; ...
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio muliggør digital salgsvækst for brands med verdens første end-to-end drop-ship- og markedspladsplatform. Vores altomfattende B2B-automatiseringshub understøtter alle systemer, protokoller og leverandører, mens det uden problemer eksponerer brands for et globalt detail-økosystem. Cymbio unders...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® er førende inden for Product Content Orchestration, hvilket gør det muligt for mere end 14.000 virksomheder i over 60 lande at forenkle skabelsen og distributionen af effektfuldt indhold, der er nøjagtigt, konsistent og relevant overalt, hvor handel finder sted. Gennem sin teknologipla...
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer er en globalt førende PIM-platform (Product Information Management), der hjælper virksomheder med at automatisere komplekse B2B-processer og forbinde deres produkter til enhver virksomheds salgsplatform eller -værktøj inden for eller uden for organisationen på tværs af hele forsyningskæd...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo er produktoplevelsesvirksomheden (PX) og global leder inden for Product Information Management (PIM); skabe en verden, hvor enhver produktinteraktion er en oplevelse, der guider forbrugere og professionelle til det bedste køb, når som helst og hvor som helst. Akeneo styrker virksomhedsledere ...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM er en førende produktinformationsstyringssoftware til små og mellemstore virksomheder over hele verden på grund af dens brugervenlige grænseflade, lave prispunkt og whiteglove-tilgang til onboarding og kundesupport. Plytix PIM hjælper virksomheder med at strømline deres produktinformation...
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), en virksomhedsleder inden for cloud-dataadministration, bringer data og AI til live ved at give virksomhederne mulighed for at realisere den transformative kraft af deres mest kritiske aktiver. Vi har skabt en ny kategori af software, Informatica Intelligent Data Management...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Elsket af udviklere, bureauer og virksomheder: Pimcore Platform™ er en avanceret open source-platform, som over 110.000 virksomheder verden over har tillid til. Det tilbyder state-of-the-art løsninger til digital asset management (DAM), produktinformationsstyring (PIM), master data management (MDM),...