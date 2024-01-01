Payment Analytics Software - Mest populære apps
Payment analytics software is designed to track online payments for e-commerce and subscription-based businesses. It consolidates payment data from various sources (such as PayPal and Stripe) to monitor customer transactions. Primarily, accounting professionals use this software to manage revenues, while sales managers use it to evaluate the effectiveness of their sales strategies. This software can be offered as a standalone solution or integrated into payment gateway software. Additionally, subscription management software and e-commerce platforms often include payment analytics features.
Databox
databox.com
Business Analytics-platform bygget til at hjælpe dig med at forstå, hvad der sker med din virksomhed. KPI'er fra cloud-tjenester, regneark, database på ét sted.
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap er en online betalingsløsning til e-handels-, B2B- og SaaS-virksomheder med speciale i global betalingsbehandling og betalingsgateway-løsninger til online-virksomheder.
MRR.io
mrr.io
Hold styr på din månedlige tilbagevendende omsætning, uanset hvilken betalingsprocessor du bruger.
IXOPAY
ixopay.com
IXOPAY is a highly scalable and PCI-certified payment management platform for White Label Clients and Enterprise Merchants. The modern, easily extendable architecture enables the orchestration of payments, provides intelligent routing and cascading functions as well as state-of-the-art risk manageme...
HiPay
hipay.com
HiPay is a global payment provider. Use the power of your payment data to find new opportunities, follow the lifecycle of a transaction, identify and fix problems, and measure the impact of your fraud rules.
Payfirma
payfirma.com
Payfirma er en prisvindende betalingsvirksomhed, der hjælper virksomheder med at acceptere kredit- og betalingskort online, i butikker og på mobile enheder. Over 8.000 virksomheder i hele Nordamerika bruger Payfirmas betalingsværktøjer til nemt at blive betalt og opbevare alle transaktionsdata ét en...