Generative AI Infrastructure Software - Mest populære apps

Generative AI infrastructure software continues to lead the way in innovation by leveraging machine learning, natural language understanding, and cloud computing to create scalable, efficient, and secure environments for training and deploying generative models. These solutions tackle critical challenges in model scalability, inference speed, and high availability, facilitating the development and production use of large language models (LLMs) and other generative AI technologies. Notably, they boast user-friendly interfaces that offer fine-grained control over resource allocation, cost management, and performance optimization. Many of these tools expedite development by offering pre-trained models and APIs. Advanced solutions may go further by incorporating features for API chaining, data pipeline integration, and multi-cloud deployments, thereby enhancing the capabilities of generative models to interact with external systems and data sources. Robust security measures, including data encryption and role-based access control, are often integrated to ensure the secure handling and compliance of sensitive data. In addition to their fundamental training and inference capabilities, these solutions typically offer advanced functionalities such as real-time monitoring, fine-tuning options, and comprehensive documentation. These features streamline the configuration, deployment, and monitoring processes for developers and non-developers alike, making generative AI models more accessible and manageable. Consequently, these solutions play a crucial role in a company's AI and data science ecosystem, especially for businesses aiming to integrate AI into their products, services, or workflows. Unlike generic cloud computing platforms or broader data science and machine learning tools, generative AI infrastructure solutions specialize in the unique requirements of generative models. They provide a comprehensive suite of features for model training, deployment, security, and integration. This sets them apart from pre-built generative AI software, as they equip data scientists and engineers with the tools and infrastructure needed to develop custom generative AI-powered solutions tailored to their specific needs. To be included in the Generative AI Infrastructure category, a product must meet specific criteria: * Offer scalable options for model training and inference. * Provide transparent and flexible pricing models for computational resources and API calls. * Enable secure data handling through features like data encryption and GDPR compliance. * Support seamless integration into existing data pipelines and workflows, preferably through APIs or pre-built connectors. By meeting these criteria, generative AI infrastructure software empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of generative AI technologies, fostering innovation and competitiveness in today's digital landscape.
Botpress
botpress.com
Byg ChatGPT chatbots, overraskende hurtigt 🚀. Den første næste generation af chatbot-builder drevet af OpenAI. Byg ChatGPT-lignende bots til dit projekt eller din virksomhed for at få tingene gjort. 🎯
Voiceflow
voiceflow.com
Samarbejdsplatformen til at bygge AI-agenter. Teams bruger Voiceflow til at designe, teste og starte chat- eller stemme-AI-agenter – sammen, hurtigere, i skala.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai er den førende Full Stack AI, LLM og computer vision produktionsplatform til modellering af ustrukturerede billed-, video-, tekst- og lyddata.
Together AI
together.ai
Den hurtigste cloud-platform til at bygge og køre generativ AI.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Elsket af dataforskere, styret af IT. Din alt-i-én-løsning til datavidenskab og ML-udvikling, implementering og datapipelines i skyen.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Choochs computervisionsløsninger hjælper virksomheder med at automatisere den visuelle gennemgang af deres video- og billeddata for at detektere og forstå betydningen af de mest nuancerede visuelle elementer - alt sammen i realtid for at levere handlingsorienteret indsigt til at drive forretningsb...
Katonic.ai
katonic.ai
Byg kraftfulde AI-applikationer på få minutter på den kodeløse Katonic Generative AI-platform. Boost din og dine medarbejderes produktivitet, forbedre kundeoplevelsen og gøre ting, som kun store virksomheder kunne gøre, alt sammen med kraften fra Generative AI. * Ingen kodningsfærdigheder påkrævet....
BentoCloud
bentoml.com
Serverless Cloud for AI- BentoCloud er en fuldt administreret platform til opbygning og drift af AI-applikationer, der bringer agil produktlevering til AI-teams. BentoML er platformen for softwareingeniører til at bygge AI-produkter.
Vocode
vocode.dev
Vocode provides tools and abstractions to build any kind of voice-based application on top of LLMs. Examples of things you can build with Vocode include setting up LLMs to answer/make phone calls, act as personal assistants, join Zoom meetings, and more. What Vocode provides: * Conversation abstrac...
Vext
vextapp.com
Vext: The LLMOps OS Vext is an out-of-the-box LLMOps platform, offering a “Zapier for AI" experience for users who want to lego-block their LLM pipeline at speed and scale. With Vext, you can easily and rapidly develop custom AI applications tailored to your unique business needs and data. Not onl...
PromptPrivacy
promptprivacy.com
Prompt Privacy is a cutting-edge, first-generation artificial intelligence operating system that has been specifically developed to address the growing need for privacy and security in the AI-age. With its unique no-code design, Prompt Privacy offers a user-friendly and intuitive platform for profe...
Promptly
trypromptly.com
A low-code Generative AI platform for Enterprises making AI accessible to every organization.
Predibase
predibase.com
Predibase is the fastest, most efficient way to productionize open-source LLMs. As the developer platform for LoRA training and serving, Predibase makes it easy for engineering teams to fine-tune and serve any open-source LLM on state-of-the-art infrastructure in the cloud at the lowest possible co...
Preamble
preamble.com
Preamble offers an easy to use platform and AI policy marketplace to enhance the safety and security of generative AI and LLM systems. We enable businesses to enforce safety, privacy, security, and compliance AI guardrails. Preamble, Inc. is a veteran led company.
PentaPrompt
pentaprompt.com
PentaPrompt is a web application that provides access to powerful generative AI models. It benefits you by offering personalized creation, streamlining interactions with AI models, and giving you access to the best models from multiple providers, all in one place.
Opentune
opentune.ai
Opentune, a cutting-edge application designed for AI enthusiasts, developers, and innovators. Opentune offers a comprehensive platform for managing, customizing, and interacting with large language models. Opentune offers dedicated support and robust infrastructure tailored for your company's needs...
MarkovML
markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enab...
Lakera
lakera.ai
Lakera Guard empowers organizations to build GenAI applications without worrying about prompt injections, data loss, harmful content, and other LLM risks. Lakera Guard's capabilities are based on proprietary databases that combine insights from LLM applications, Gandalf, open-source data, and our de...
GradientJ
gradientj.com
GradientJ helps product teams deploy large language models at scale. Companies use us to create LLM-powered applications and monitor them in production. Our app provides tools to build and compare prompts, track live performance, and continuously improve models from human feedback.
Defog
defog.ai
Human-level AI analyst for every enterprise user. Deploy accurate AI-assisted data analysis with Defog's all-in-one platform.
CalypsoAI
calypsoai.com
As artificial intelligence continues to revolutionize industries and become increasingly prevalent in day-to-day use, the associated risks also rise. At CalypsoAI, we recognize these growing risks. Through our advanced AISec solutions, our mission is to empower both corporate and government organiza...
ASKtoAI
asktoai.com
ASKtoAI is an advanced, artificial intelligence-driven content creation tool. It generates engaging text, customised images, unique voice recordings and animated avatar videos, all designed to enhance your corporate and personal communication. Transform your creativity with ASKtoAI.
Archie
archie.8base.com
Describe your idea and let Archie generate a free product design blueprint. * Cure Writer's Block: Simply describe your idea in a sentence or two and Archie will immediately begin providing insight into what needs to be built. * Rapid Conceptualization: The Blueprint significantly accelerates the t...
Insighto.ai
insighto.ai
Insighto.ai is a no-code AI chatbot builder. It enables you to create your own custom ChatGPT chatbots trained on your own unique data. With Insighto’s intuitive no-code platform, building a custom AI chatbot is absolutely hassle-free. All you need to do is import data, customize the appearance of ...
GPTGuard.ai
gptguard.ai
Keep all your ChatGPT and other LLM interactions safe and private. GPTGuard's technology replaces sensitive data in your prompts with synthetic data without affecting the context. You get all the benefits of ChatGPT without any privacy or security concerns.
FinetuneDB
finetunedb.com
FinetuneDB is an LLM Ops platform to fine-tune and evaluate LLMs, which enables generalist tech teams to easily create custom AI models.
AICamp
aicamp.so
With AICamp's unique blend of features like Multi-LLM support and AI-enabled workspace, you can make every team task quicker, easier, and more enjoyable.
Robust Intelligence
robustintelligence.com
Robust Intelligence gør det muligt for virksomheder at sikre deres AI-transformation med en automatiseret løsning til beskyttelse mod sikkerhed og sikkerhedstrusler. Robust Intelligences platform inkluderer en motor til at opdage og vurdere modelsårbarheder, samt anbefale og håndhæve de nødvendige a...
OctoAI
octo.ai
OctoAI leverer infrastruktur til at køre, tune og skalere generative AI-applikationer. OctoAI får modeller til at fungere for dig, ikke omvendt. Udviklere får nem adgang til effektiv AI-infrastruktur, så de kan køre de modeller, de vælger, tune dem til deres specifikke brugssituation og skalere fra ...
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics leverer en revolutionerende AI-platform, der gør det nemt for dig at udnytte Data Science til din virksomhed uden barrierer af ressourcer og infrastruktur. Virksomheder i alle størrelser, fra startups til virksomheder, kan gøre brug af Qualetics-platformen til at løse komplekse forretnings...
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry er et Cloud-native PaaS for maskinlæringsteams til at bygge, implementere og sende ML/LLM-applikationer på deres egen cloud/on-prem Infra på en hurtigere, skalerbar og omkostningseffektiv måde med de rigtige styringskontroller, der giver dem mulighed for at opnå 90 % hurtigere tid til væ...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI driver GenAI-adoption hos Enterprises. Vi er bakket op af Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars og andre bemærkelsesværdige investorer TuneChat: Vores chat-app drevet af open source-modeller TuneStudio: Vores legeplads for udviklere til at finjustere og implem...
Autoblocks
autoblocks.ai
Byg bedre, mere differentierede AI-produkter. Et kollaborativt cloud-baseret arbejdsområde til hurtig iteration på GenAI-produkter.
Aporia
aporia.com
Brug Aporias ML Observability til at detektere drift og modelforringelse, centralisere modelstyring, forklare forudsigelser og forbedre dine ML-modeller i produktionen.